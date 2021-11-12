The X-Men Are Finally Joining Marvel Studios On Disney+ In An Awesome Way

Since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties, fans have been wondering about the future of the X-Men on screen. Dark Phoenix and New Mutants ended the past franchise, and fans are hoping to see mutants join the MCU. While the live-action future of the team remains a mystery, the studio will be putting its spin on the beloved '90s series X-Men: The Animated Series.

This wild news broke as a result of Disney+ day. The streaming service has been tweeting out thrilling updates at a dizzying pace, where it was revealed that a new series featuring those '90s X-Men is coming. You can see the news for yourself below.

.@MarvelStudios' X-Men '97, an animated Original Series, coming in 2023 to #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/iIicZsE8OxNovember 12, 2021 See more

Do you hear that sound? It's '90s kids everywhere collectively cheering from their adult jobs/homes. Disney knows the power of nostalgia, and is therefore bringing back one of the most beloved incarnations of the X-Men. Now the question is: who will be voicing the iconic team?

The above announcement was found on Disney+'s Twitter, which was probably the perfect place for it. The still of Wolverine with a frame has been memed countless times on the social media platform, so that was a smart bit of marketing by the folks at Disney.

Obviously not much is known about X-Men '97, but it'll presumably pick up immediately following the events of the original series finale "Graduation Day." That aired in September of 1997, which is likely where the title came from. Beau DeMayo will serve as executive producer and writer of the new animated series.

X-Men: The Animated Series is a beloved cartoon that aired from 1992-1997 on Fox, as apart of the "Fox Kids" Saturday Morning lineup. Fans were delighted to see the show included in Disney+'s launch catalogue, but no one expected new episodes to come. And suddenly I'm a kid eating cereal in front of the TV again. Because who could forget the iconic theme song (which upon reflection sounds a bit like Whitney Houston's "I'm Your Baby Tonight"). Enjoy the throwback below,

X-Men '97 marks the first time that Marvel Studios has been able to create new mutant since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox. Of course, MCU fans are going to continue theorizing about when the X-Men will return to the big screen, and finally join the massive universe.

Unfortunately for those fans, there's been no indication as to when the X-Men will actually join the MCU. Obviously Kevin Feige and company are working behind the scenes, but those plans haven't been shared to the general public. Some fans are theorizing that Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff might help to introduce mutants, especially now that she's finally become the Scarlet Witch. We'll just have to wait and see.

It's currently unclear when X-Men '97 will premiere on Disney+, but there's most definitely a captive audience available.