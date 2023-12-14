X-Men’s Michael Fassbender Explains What Appealed To Him About Playing Magneto
As the X-Men get ready to join the MCU, Michael Fassbender looks back on his time as Magneto.
The X-Men have had a wild ride on the big screen. The franchise has already been essentially rebooted once already, and that’s expected to happen again with the characters' impending arrival in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There have been some bad movies in the series, but there have also been some excellent ones. One of the nearly universally beloved entries is X-Men: First Class, a movie that was originally conceived as a Magneto movie. Michael Fassbender recently talked about why he signed on to the project to play the younger Magneto.
X-Men: First Class turned back the clock and introduced younger versions of many of the popular characters. One of the most important, and most popular, was Michael Fassbender’s Magneto, who recently told Vanity Fair he was drawn to the role because of the character's conflict and motivations. Fassbender said…
Magneto is one of the more popular comic book villains, in large part because a fair number of people agree with him. He ultimately rejects Professor X’s attempts for mutants and humans to co-exist, because he feels mutants are ultimately superior, and being a survivor of Nazi concentration camps, he understands what humans who hate are capable of and he doesn’t want to give them a chance to do the same thing to mutants.
Magneto’s stance is understandable, even if you don’t condone it, which makes the character a great deal more interesting than a comic book villain who is simply evil for its own sake or wants to take over the world. And maybe he just needs a hug, but he’s not likely to accept it from anybody willing to give it.
At this point, it seems Fassbender’s time as Megneto is probably over. It's unlikely we'll see him in any upcoming Marvel movies, but under the circumstances, we can’t be 100% sure of that. We’ve seen a couple of members of the Fox/X-Men franchise appear in Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, including most recently in the mid-credits scene of The Marvels, and while we haven’t seen anybody from the First Class era yet, we can’t be sure it won’t happen.
Among the many rumors regarding Deadpool 3 cameos is that Ian McKellan will appear as his version of Magneto, and it’s not like the movie couldn’t contrive a reason to include the other actors as well, including Fassbender.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
