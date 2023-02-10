Could Patrick Stewart Play Professor X In The MCU Again? Here’s What The X-Men Actor Says

While 2017’s Logan was known for years as the final appearance of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, let’s not forget it also featured the death of Patrick Stewart’s Professor X. But as it turned out, that third Wolverine didn’t end up being the last time we’d see either of those actors in their respective roles. Along with Jackman preparing to don the adamantium claws again for Deadpool 3, last year, Stewart appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as the Earth-838 version of the mutant telepath. Well, evidently there’s a chance we could see Stewart in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise again.

Because Deadpool 3 sees Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson finally having a proper teacup with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine after all these years (sorry, X-Men Origins: Wolverine doesn’t count), there’s been speculation about if other characters from the Fox X-Men era could appear. While chatting about his latest turn as Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: Picard Season 3 (which premieres to Paramount+ subscribers on February 16), Patrick Stewart was asked by Comicbook.com if he’s returning as Professor X, and he responded:

I've been told to standby. I know nothing more than that, honest.

So while nothing is set in stone, apparently there is a distinct possibility that Patrick Stewart will be back as Professor X at some point. However, in addition to Professor X dying in Logan, the Earth-838 version of the character was murdered by Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so how exactly would Stewart return? Since it’s been made abundantly clear that Deadpool 3 won’t tamper with the events in Logan, that means if Professor X shows up, he and Wolverine will either hail from the Fox X-Men timeline pre-Logan or, as was the case in the Doctor Strange sequel, originate from a different universe. I’m leaning towards the former option for now.

Including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and cameos in X-Men Origins: Wolverine and The Wolverine, Patrick Stewart has played Professor X eight times, just one short of the amount of times we’ve seen Hugh Jackman as Wolverine so far. While the main draw for Deadpool 3 will obviously be the clashing personalities between Deadpool and Wolverine, the threequel could also present an opportunity to shine a comedic spotlight on Professor X. Considering the times Stewart has parodied Jean-Luc Picard in episodes of Family Guy and Robot Chicken, I imagine he’d be game to reprise Professor X with a more humorous bent.

Whether or not Professor X will appear in Deadpool 3 is just one of the many mysteries surrounding this upcoming Marvel movie, although last month, Ryan Reynolds shot down the rumor it will be called Wolverine and Deadpool. Behind-the-scenes, Shawn Levy is directing Deadpool 3, having previously worked with Reynolds on Free Guy and The Adam Project, and Jackman on Real Steel. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the writers of the first two Deadpool movies, resumed their scripting duties after Bob’s Burgers duo Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin tackled a draft.

Deadpool 3 is slated for November 8, 2024. If you’d like to rewatch the previous Deadpool movies or any other entries from the Fox X-Men film series, they can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription.