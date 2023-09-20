It’s Hard To Believe It’s Been 20 Years Since John Ritter Died, But His 8 Simple Rules Co-Star Kaley Cuoco Is Keeping His Memory Alive

This year marks the 20th anniversary of sitcom legend John Ritter’s untimely passing. It’s hard to believe the Three’s Company funnyman was taken from us while rehearsing for his sitcom 8 Simple Rules…for Dating My Teenage Daughter nearly two decades ago. He ultimately left behind a legacy of kindness and laughter. To honor this recent milestone, and to keep Ritter’s memory alive, his 8 Simple Rules co-star, Kaley Cuoco , has aligned herself with a cause near and dear to those he left behind.

The actress took to her Instagram story to support the efforts of The John Ritter Foundation, which has been working towards improving the field of thoracic aortic health. Sharing a photo of herself and Ritter, as well as a more recent image of herself with his widow Amy Yasbeck, the Harley Quinn star also provided the following message stumping for the cause:

20 years ago, we lost one of the most influential people in my life. I am proud to support @JohnRitterFoundation led by @Yasbeckamy.

Throughout the three-season run of what eventually was retitled 8 Simple Rules, Kaley Cuoco played the role of Bridget Hennessy, the eldest daughter in John Ritter and Katey Segal’s sitcom family. While working alongside the man who also made his name through roles in the Problem Child films and as a cast member of the '90s adaptation of Stephen King’s IT, Cuoco learned lessons that would eventually serve her well during her tenure on The Big Bang Theory.

Acting like the mindful father figure you’d expect, one such encounter saw John Ritter covering up his young co-star with his own jacket, teaching Cuoco that she didn’t have to dress “sexy” for a role. In a karmic sort of repayment for his guidance, Kaley Cuoco’s seems to be showing kindness by promoting foundation that bares her old mentor's name. Later in her social media message, she included the following appeal:

This Is Aortic Dissection Awareness Week! Please consider donating so we can continue our research so no other families will suffer.

As she continues to make her way through her career, while opening up about raising her daughter with partner Tom Pelphrey, Kaley Cuoco will undoubtedly remember her time with John Ritter in a fond and friendly light. Her efforts in supporting Aortic Dissection Awareness Week are another sign of such an assumption. She's bolstering a good cause while keeping a departed friend in her thoughts, and that's something I'd think even Ritter himself would have been proud of.