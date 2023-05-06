One Month In, Kaley Cuoco Opens Up About Baby Matilda And Becoming 'That Mom'

Kaley Cuoco has been giving fans a peek at her personal life, sharing details of her pregnancy and now the early weeks of motherhood, after giving birth to her daughter Matilda. She and Tom Pelphrey welcomed the baby girl March 30 , and you don’t have to look too hard to find proof of how enamored they are with the little bundle of joy. It’s been just over a month since their lives changed, and The Flight Attendant star stepped out recently, providing an update about how things are going at home and admitting that she’s already becoming “that mom.”

New parents Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey proved how smitten they are with each other and Matilda, when they both included the baby girl in their recent anniversary posts . In fact, it seems impossible for The Big Bang Theory alum to not bring up the baby — or at least that was the case at the John Ritter Foundation’s 20th annual fundraiser this week, as she gave ET an update on her daughter and what the past month has been like. Cuoco said of Matilda:

She's amazing. She's five weeks old and she was laughing today, full on laughing and I was like, 'This kid is hysterical!’ I've become that mom who posts every freaking thing. She does something, and I'm like, 'I have to post that!'

We all know “that mom” — and some of us have been “that mom” — but I’m fully defending Kaley Cuoco’s actions here. There’s nothing cuter than a baby stretching or sneezing or giggling, so keep those posts coming!

It’s not just the 8 Simple Rules actress, either, who can’t help but show off the adorable newborn. Kaley Cuoco recently reposted a pic to her Instagram Stories that her fitness instructor Ryan Sorensen had shared:

(Image credit: Kaley Cuoco Instagram Stories)

Matilda looks like she’s already got her eye on ole Capt. Fitness there, and she seems to already know he’s planning some Mommy & Me workouts for the future. Kaley Cuoco is known to love a good workout, and Ryan Sorensen has been helping her stay fit for years. She even kept up her fitness routine while she was pregnant . I love to see Cuoco making time for herself, even if that means — as she said in the post — that things look a little different now.

I’m sure date night is also pretty different, but Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey absolutely could not have looked cuter when they walked the red carpet together at the premiere of his new HBO Max series Love and Death . It was their first night out since Matilda was born , and they marked the occasion by — of course — posing for some pics with their little one before they left:

