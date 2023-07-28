Kaley Cuoco Shares Her Favorite Things About Tom Pelphrey In Sweet Birthday Post

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey have become one of the cutest couples to follow on social media over the past year or so that they’ve been together . That’s in large part because both of their Instagram accounts are bursting with photos of their adorable daughter, Matilda, who was born in late March, as well as the furrier members of their family. The new parents haven’t been shy about expressing their love for their infant daughter, but in a recent post from the Based on a True Story star, it was all love for Pelphrey, as he celebrated his birthday.

Tom Pelphrey turned 41 on July 28, and Kaley Cuoco took the opportunity to shower her partner with love by sweetly listing all the things he’s best at. The actress posted on Instagram:

Her post featured snaps of just the two of them being the cutest, and of course she included some photos of the Ozark actor holding baby Matilda. She even shared a pic of the couple reading the book Matilda! Along with the photos was a long list of Kaley Cuoco’s favorite things about Tom Pelphrey, as she wrote:

Happy happy birthday to the love of my life Tom Pelphrey! 🎂 bubs you are so special to me and everyone who knows you… best partner, best son, best friend, best brother, best uncle, best dog daddy, best part time therapist, best part time nutritionist, best part time trainer, best smoothie maker, best coffee barista, best tuna sandwich maker, best laugh, best heart, and you’re best role to date …. Best daddy! We love you!!!! ♥️ 🎉 🥳

Best coffee barista is definitely important for the new parents, and don't we all need our partners to be part-time therapists sometimes?

This is just the second birthday that Tom Pelphrey has spent attached to The Flight Attendant star, and even though they’d only been dating for a couple of months when he turned 40, Kaley Cuoco brought the love then too. She wrote on social media that he had “saved me in all the ways,” noting that “the world lit up the day you were born.”

The outpouring of love doesn’t just go one way, though. The former soap opera star gushed over Kaley Cuoco after they revealed in October 2022 that they were expecting a baby girl . Then, he was all smiles when they made their red carpet debut as a family of three at the Golden Globes, and his message to her at the Critics Choice Awards in February was straight-up swoon-worthy :

You. Look. So. Beautiful. ALWAYS. Thank you.

As much as we love the pics and stories about Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey’s sweet little Jonas Brothers-obsessed baby girl Matilda, it’s also great to see the mom and dad showing each other this kind of affection — and making time for date nights too!