America's Got Talent Contestant Jonathan Goodwin's Insane Crossbow Stunt Is Peak Intensity

Warning! The following contains spoilers for America's Got Talent's Season 15 episode "Judge Cuts." Read at your own risk.

America's Got Talent returned to show its judge cuts, and as is the trend with a lot of television airing this year, things were a bit different. Judges made it out of their homes for this latest episode but sat in front of a movie theater-sized screen to see the acts they would need to cut before going on to the live shows. There may be something that was lost on the performance side without an audience and stage, though one wouldn't know it watching Jonathan Goodwin's insane crossbow stunt.