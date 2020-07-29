What America’s Got Talent’s Simon Cowell Regrets About The Season 15 Judge Cuts

Seeing as how the process for doing their cuts had to be changed dramatically from previous years, and it sounds like this is the first time any serious changes have been made to the process, Cowell admitted that the way they did judge cuts this season was more effective than it had been in the past. But, now that he's seen the final result, he also wishes that they had packaged more of the process so that they could have still given the audience those four judge cut episodes.