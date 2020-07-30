CBS Offers Big Brother Players In Primetime As Fans Await Update On All-Stars Casting Reveal

With the premiere a week away, there's a question of whether or not CBS is just planning to do the cast reveal of Big Brother All-Stars during the two-hour live premiere. It seems like a strong possibility at this point, though there's still time for a press release to detail who all will be competing before then. The biggest issue many fans have at the moment is that CBS did not even give an official announcement regarding the postponement of the casting reveal, leaving no one any other option than to speculate.