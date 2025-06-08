Big Brother Fans Have The Same Theory About Season 27's Theme After Seeing Julie Chen Moonves' Latest Pic

We're still a ways off from the premiere of Big Brother Season 27, which means an age-old tradition of rampant speculation is underway as we await its July arrival on the 2025 TV schedule. So far, we've only had a couple of bizarre commercials to theorize about, but a new post from host Julie Chen Moonves may just be the key to what the big twist this season is all about.

The "Chenbot" has been teasing fans with vague posts on social media in the lead up to the premiere on July 10. She recently dropped another picture on Instagram talking about the upcoming season of Big Brother, but what it may mean is anyone's guess:

My initial thought was, "Oh, she's teasing us again with a prop and not telling us anything about the new season." Then I found a Reddit thread about the post, in which a decent number of people seem to think she is telling us something about the theme or twist of Big Brother Season 27.

Could all this secrecy be tied to some spy-related season?:

So if the theme hypothetically speaking was a secret spy theme, what would they call the ai arena? Since ai theme was last year 🤔 - daydreamer015

murder mystery/clue/detective/spy theme could be cool - Strawberry_House

What if it's spy themed and bouncing off the popularity of the traitors there's a mole in the house(aka An America's Player) and the houseguests have to sniff them out and evict them to increase the prize money - CuriousKeebler

Ok but lowkey when she said she was shook by the twist last season she was kinda right bc AI Arena was insane for entertainment value so maybe Miss Julie is onto something again? - Doomas_

I wonder what Julie wearing her CBS ID card signifies for BB27? - CorndoggerYYC

It could be a stretch, but as someone pointed out in the comments, it wouldn't be the first time that Julie Chen Moonves gave a big clue about a season this early. Around this time last year, the hostess was part of a post tied to artificial intelligence, and that ultimately turned out to be the theme of Big Brother 26.

The "top secret" folder could be a clue to the theme or twist of Big Brother Season 27, though I have to say, it wouldn't be an entirely original theme. Season 12 had a "Saboteur," and Season 20 had a Hacker and one of the most uncomfortable beds in the Have-Not room. It feels like they've done spy stuff in a roundabout way before, so would they really go back and do it again?

It's certainly possible, and I would say no Big Brother twist is ever off the table in terms of making a return. In fact, there are some fans who would love to see twists from the past return, such as the "twin twist," where a Houseguest plays the game and swaps with their identical twin at the start and tries to slip by undetected. I'm still not sold that this picture is tied to the twist and might need to wait for another tease in the weeks to come to really commit to any one theory.

As mentioned, Big Brother Season 27 premieres on CBS on Thursday, July 10. Tune in for the 90-minute premiere, and meet a whole new cast of Houseguests who will all be living together and hoping to win the grand prize.