Big Brother's Quinn Martin And Matt Hardeman Have Advice For Season 27 Houseguests Heading Into Sequester, And It Wasn't What I Expected

Fans are still waiting on the premiere of Big Brother Season 27, but it won't be much longer until they can watch a brand new set of Houseguests compete for prize money. Before we see them on the live feeds using a Paramount+ subscription, however, they'll spend some time in sequester. Ahead of that period, Season 26 Houseguests Quinn Martin and Matt Hardeman offered some key advice on passing the time in isolation before the game starts. Honestly, though, I wasn't expecting these words of wisdom.

When a BB Houseguest is in sequester, they're confined to a hotel room with no access to the outside world. This allows CBS to promote the details of the season without any of them finding out the twists, theme or fellow game participants before the games begin. Their only contact is with handlers, who provide them with food and DVDs to pass the time with. I think the latter may need some updating, as Quinn from Season 26 revealed on TikTok that he had no luck trying to get one to start.

I just wanted to let you know that the live action Scooby Doo movie, the first one not the second one. That DVD is scratched as hell, and you're not going to be able to watch it, so don't waste your time.

I'm hardly surprised that Quinn of all people would be hyped to watch Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, the same movie that made Matthew Lillard think his career was over. This is the same guy who was thrilled to meet Jerry O'Connell, because he was a massive Kangaroo Jack fan. So it's clear he has a love for the lesser-celebrated kids' movies of the 2000s. On the whole, though, I can't say I expected Quinn's piece of advice to involve a scratched DVD.

Matt Hardeman, who is dating Makensy Manbeck following Big Brother Season 26 ending, had struggles to deal with during pregame. Perhaps the reason for his early eviction wasn't entirely tied to his blowout with Angela Murray, and because he was too caught up in questions he had about Game of Thrones:

Also would like to add—Don't binge Game of Thrones for the first time because you'll find several important episodes will be missing, and you'll be left hanging.

I feel like watching Game of Thrones in isolation before playing Big Brother is a terrible decision, mainly because it would give me a false sense of confidence. I'd begin to think I'm able to wheel and deal in the house like I'm Tyrion Lannister, only to overplay and get knocked out in the first week.

I've heard random comments in the past from Houseguests about living in sequester, but I don't think anything has illustrated how hard it can be to pass the time in that hotel room. As someone whose job it is to write about entertainment for a living, I'm not sure I could go a week or two without something to keep me occupied, except for a limited list of DVDs. It's no wonder so many of these Houseguests are just itching to talk to someone when they enter the Big Brother house.

Big Brother Season 27 is almost here, and there's a lot to be excited about. In addition to 90-minute episodes, it also appears that this will be a season in which secrets play heavily into the theme. I'm sure we'll see more details once the Houseguests are officially cut off from the internet.

Tune in for the premiere of BB 27 on CBS on Thursday, July 10th. I know I'll be glued to the television once it begins and can't wait to hop on Paramount+ and lose myself watching the live feeds.