Big Brother Season 10 Fans Will Appreciate Dan Gheesling's Update On Jerry MacDonald

It's been 17 years since Big Brother Season 10 aired, and we got what is still remembered as one of the most impressive wins by a Houseguest ever. Dan Gheesling may not be good at The Traitors, but he'll forever be a BB icon and apparently, the person to tell us what's going on in the life of former housemate Jerry MacDonald.

Yes, the oldest Houseguest to play Big Brother is alive and well in 2025, and as someone currently watching Season 10 with my Paramount+ subscription, this brings me so much joy. Here's what Dan had to say after his latest FaceTime call with Jerry, and how life is going for the former Marine:

Got a FaceTime call today from Jerry.He’s 92, recently retired, and has a younger girlfriend.He also showed me his muscles during the call. Safe to say he is doing well, same old Jerry. 😂 pic.twitter.com/8BBXMon41LMay 20, 2025

Recently retired at 92 is what I'd expect from Jerry, who talked about his fitness journey when he first played Big Brother back in 2008. He told his fellow Houseguests he didn't just get in shape for the game, but to care for his wife after her Parkinson's diagnosis. It seems to have paid off for him, as he's looking good in 2025 and possibly gearing up to watch Season 27.

The update on Jerry comes as Big Brother fans are calling for older players to return to the game, and I agree. While I think some of Jerry's outbursts on Season 10 would rank as moments BB would rather fans forget, I also want to see various generations being forced to spend time together and talk on this show.

So far, we don't know what is in store for Big Brother Season 27, except that the series will start doing 90-minute episodes on Wednesdays. We also know that it's more likely than not that some version of the A.I. Arena twist, which allowed for multiple nominees in Season 26, will return in some way.

Along with that, we have a new series premiering, Big Brother: Unlocked, which will welcome former Houseguests to discuss the season and what's happening in the game. After seeing this update, I would love it if CBS could get Dan and Jerry on the show for an episode, if possible. Plus, it would allow them to be interviewed about some of their past experiences in the game, which I don't think we've heard much about over the years. Here's hoping someone can make it happen!

Big Brother Season 27 is set to premiere on the 2025 TV schedule on Thursday, July 10th at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS. Fingers crossed this season is just as exciting as the previous one, and that we'll get more surprising updates on Houseguests as we get closer to the premiere date.