Big Brother 27 Just Dropped Another Big Clue About This Season's Theme, And I’m Feeling Confident In My Guess

We're still waiting for the premiere of Big Brother Season 27, but with each passing day, it gets closer to its 2025 TV schedule debut. As is often the case in past seasons, each day gives new clues and insights about what the season's theme will be, or how a massive twist may impact the game. Now that I've seen a few clues, I feel confident in guessing this theme, and I'm not sure the last time I've felt this good about my hypothesis.

A week after Julie Chen Moonves dropped an intriguing photo, the hostess is in another interesting photo posted by EW that is worth talking about. Take that, and mix it with her latest comments on BB 27, and suddenly those strange commercials we've seen on television don't seem so weird anymore.

Julie Chen Moonves Latest Quote And A Picture Was Another Big Clue For Season 27

EW posted an exclusive photo of Julie Chen Moonves standing in front of a bunch of skeleton keys. House keys have long been a part of Big Brother branding, so it feels important to note these keys look markedly different than the ones we're used to seeing. Another hint that the keys aren't just an aesthetic choice is the quote the hostess gave alongside it, which can be read below:

The keys to unlocking unexpected mysteries in the Big Brother house are right in front of you! Don’t be left in the dark this summer. Be sure to tune in!

I've been covering Big Brother for a long time now, enough to know that wording is very deliberate. Much like when Season 26 leaned into the growing trend of A.I., it seems there's a recurring theme popping up.

At first, I was skeptical of the theories surrounding this season's theme, because the theme is always shrouded in secrecy. Now that we have a few things to analyze now, I'm fully on board with the idea that the actual theme for Big Brother Season 27 is actually "secrets."

Why I Feel Confident The Theme For This Season Is "Secrets"

Keys are good for keeping secrets locked away. Julie Chen Moonves was holding a "top secret" folder on an Instagram post promoting Big Brother. Finally, the ASMR ads promoting the new season were strange, until one thinks of the big reasons why people commonly whisper. Could it be that they have a secret to share?

I'm pretty locked in on the idea that the theme for Big Brother Season 27 is secrets, but how that will factor into the season, we'll have to see. Does this mean that one Houseguest will be secretly controlled by viewers? Maybe every Houseguest is going to have one major secret they're hiding from everyone else.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

If you're planning to get the most out of Big Brother Season 27, pick up a Paramount+ subscription for access to the live feeds. Opt for its Essential plan or go ad-free and get double the catalog with Showtime through the Premium plan from $12.99 a month. Alternatively, get 12 months for the price of 10 with its annual plan.

This could even mean the return of secret rooms! Really, the possibilities are endless, and we're likely not going to know much more until a couple of weeks before the premiere date. That said, I'm thrilled by the possibility of the theme, assuming this is what Big Brother 27 will go with as we head into the summer.

Gear up for a season of fun on Saturday, July 10th, and be prepared for Big Brother to drop more "secrets" ahead of time regarding who is in the cast. I'm so eager to lose myself in my favorite reality show when it premieres on CBS, and I'm hoping this theme is enough to keep me as engaged as previous seasons.