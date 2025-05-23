Jojo Siwa Was ‘Encouraged’ To Pass On Celebrity Big Brother, But The Experience Totally Changed Her Life
This is great to hear.
JoJo Siwa is still raving about her experience playing Celebrity Big Brother UK after exiting the game in late April. However, the reality star and dancer confessed that her team wasn't on board with her joining the series. She's glad she did it, though, and she explained why it was a life-changing experience.
Siwa had about as storied a journey on Celebrity Big Brother as one can have, as news of her casting was quickly followed by a controversial showdown with actor Mickey Rourke. Rourke was formally warned by the show for challenging her sexuality. However, she's spoken highly of her time on the series since. That positive attitude wasn't initially held by her team, though, when she decided to do the reality competition, as she explained to People:
After finishing runner-up in Dancing With The Stars, and doing the wild tasks that come along with Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, I can see why JoJo Siwa wasn't that worried about anything that could potentially happen to her playing Celebrity Big Brother UK.
Siwa joined the season, and despite a rough start, quickly started an intense friendship with Love Island star Chris Hughes. There's been widespread speculation that the two are a couple, which took the world by surprise. Siwa came out as a lesbian in 2021, but confessed while playing the game that she might identify as queer. That's a pretty transformative moment for a person, and Siwa seemed to think that something like that was possible when she assured her mother she'd be OK:
Only JoJo Siwa can know how much Celebrity Big Brother impacted her. However, it does seem clear that doing the show had a tremendous impact on her. It's good to see her so happy after the experience and ready for whatever comes next in life.
It's safe to say that not everyone who plays Celebrity Big Brother has the same experience. In fact, Season 3 of the American version of the series, which is available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription, was so toxic that it resulted in one of the most uncomfortable finales I have ever watched.
Hearing JoJo Siwa praise the Big Brother franchise has me all the more excited to see Season 27 when it premieres on the 2025 TV schedule this summer. CBS has been seemingly dropping clues about the new season, which could be teasing popular internet trends for influencers or that they're seeking out a confrontational cast of Houseguests. I can only hope that the people who play have as positive an experience as JoJo Siwa, who I could totally see playing Season 4 of CBB in the United States, should producers reach out to her.
Big Brother Season 27 premieres on CBS on Thursday, July 10th at 8:00 p.m. ET. I can't wait for this season to get rolling and to learn more details about what the Houseguests are getting into this summer.
