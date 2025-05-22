Big Brother Season 27 Released Two Strange Commercials, And I Have Theories About What Might Happen In The New Episodes

Big Brother Season 27 is creeping closer to its premiere date on the 2025 TV schedule, and CBS is slowly but surely rolling out promotional material to remind people to tune in and watch on the network or with a Paramount+ subscription. As readers may know, the show occasionally likes to hint at what's ahead for the season with its commercials and social media posts, which has me theorizing about what's in store after the latest string of odd ads.

Angela Murray and Matt Hardeman's showdown in Season 26 was one of the most entertaining moments of BB26. I'm expecting them to start taunting each other online all over again after the first commercial for the new season dropped, because it showed them arguing. However, it was dubbed over to make it an ASMR video. Take a look:

First commercial for #BB27 and we are off to...quite the start pic.twitter.com/nwSEBxFsolMay 15, 2025

I didn't think much of it at first, but then a second commercial started airing of Rachel Reilly and Ragan Fox's big fight in Season 12 with the same ASMR treatment. Is this a funny ad campaign, or is it telling us something about this season? I tend to lean toward the latter, having been familiar with ads in previous seasons, and I have some theories about what this could mean for Big Brother Season 27.

Will ASMR And Other Popular Internet Trends Be Part Of This Season's Theme?

Big Brother tackled A.I. in Season 26, and the multiverse in the season before that, so what other 2025 trend could it latch onto? Perhaps the most obvious theme to lean into would be online influencers, who do whatever they can to get eyes on them and their videos. ASMR videos are certainly a part of influencer culture, so is that what the commercials hint at?

I can hear Julie Chen Moonves saying "BB Influencers," and imagine all the ways that could be riffed on for the iconic competitions. Considering Big Brother has a habit of scouting out Houseguests that are already influencers, I think this would be a funny theme to poke fun at, and I'd have to wonder how Houseguests who do that for a living would react.

Is Big Brother Targeting Houseguests Who Are Big On Confrontation?

While there are some problematic moments in Big Brother's history that the show would rather we forget, a drama-free season can make for some absolutely boring episodes. Last season was a rare treat in which fans were able to get all the drama they could handle, without it being incredibly problematic like past seasons.

With the focus of both commercials being on notable fights in Big Brother, is it possible that the casting agents are seeking out Houseguests who are prone to confrontation more often than not? I assume they're always seeking out the people they think will make for the best cast, but maybe this season, there's a hope that there will be a special kind of chaos.

It sounds like a fun idea, but we've seen what happens in Big Brother when there's one too many hot heads living together in isolation. It's rare, but the occasional fight has gotten physical, and Houseguests were expelled. Prioritizing a controversial cast could make for a very messy season, so we'll see if that's what will happen this summer.

Big Brother is set to premiere on Thursday, July 10th, on CBS at 8:00 p.m. ET. Get ready for another exciting season, and hopefully, some more concrete details on the theme as we get closer to the premiere date.