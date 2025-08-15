‘One Final Turd.’ And Just Like That Finale Reviews Are Just Brutal As The Sex And The City Reboot Wraps
Oof.
Minor spoilers for And Just Like That... Season 3, Episode 12 are ahead.
And just like that, And Just Like That… has come to a close on the 2025 TV schedule, and sadly, it didn’t go out with the glamour you’d likely expect from Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw. No, it ended by, quite literally, going down the toilet, and now critics are not holding back their brutal thoughts about how this Sex and the City reboot concluded.
The final episode of And Just Like That… left fans divided; however, critics aren’t so split. They, to be blunt, were not here for how this series ended at all. Slate’s David Mack, in fact, leaned into the toilet-related scene from the show, noting that it felt like that moment reflected the series as a whole, explaining:
Toward the end of the Sex and the City reboot's last episode, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) was seen cleaning up a toilet that had overflowed. It was messy and gross, and Mack explained that it was an appropriate way to close the show that “seemed wholly unique in its apparent disdain for its own characters.”
To that point, as folks watched And Just Like That… Season 3 with their HBO Max subscription, it became clear that many were now hate watching the series.
Going back to the finale, specifically, Ben Travers' review for Indie Wire noted in the headline that this finale was “a disaster.” He even said it’s worse than the second movie. He explained that as a singular episode, “Party of One” is “fine,” however, as a series finale, that’s a different story. He wrote:
He really didn’t hold back, calling the episode a “disgrace” and a “brimming bowl of shit.” As the excerpt explains, when it was announced that the series was ending, showrunner Michael Patrick King said he felt like this episode was “a wonderful place to stop.” Well, this reviewer called “bullshit” on that claim and was not buying this episode as an intentional series finale.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Over at THR, Robyn Bahr wrote about how the show went “out with a whimper.” She was also unimpressed by it and noted how she thought this shocking end reflected the rest of the series:
According to Adam White at The Independent, Carrie and her friends “deserved better.” Considering the history of Sex and the City, ending a story that’s been ongoing for such a long time is hard, no matter what, but to end it this way left some critics distraught. Like White, who wrote:
While this episode seemed to leave some critics genuinely outraged, others were simply confused. Ali Trachta at NYT wrote:
Trachta did note that the episode was “satisfying” in the sense that there weren’t loose ends at the end.
Overall, these critics were left wondering how this could be the end of not just And Just Like That… but also, presumably, Sex and the City. While the AJLT cast were reflective and sweet while reminiscing on the show’s end, these reviewers and fans were not happy with this conclusion, literally, going down the toilet.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.