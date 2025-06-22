Will The WWE Host Night Of Champions In Saudi Arabia Amidst U.S. Conflict With Iran? Here's The Latest

Night Of Champions is the next upcoming WWE event to look forward to, and when SmackDown ended on Friday night, there wasn't any reason to believe it may not be happening. The situation changed over the weekend following the United States' bombing of nuclear sites in Iran, and now wrestling fans may be wondering if the event is still happening.

With The Washington Post reporting that U.S. military bases in countries close to Iran are making preparations for the conflict to spread to their regions, it's worth noting that Saudi Arabia and Iran both have borders on the Persian Gulf. Fightful Select inquired about WWE's plan for the Premium Live Event given recent happenings, and allegedly received some details about where things stand and whether fans will be able to stream it with a Peacock subscription this coming weekend (via RingsideNews.com).

The WWE Is Reportedly "Monitoring" The Situation In Iran Ahead Of Night Of Champions

Night of Champions is supposed to show a much-anticipated title match where the dastardly John Cena attempts to further ruin pro wrestling by defeating CM Punk in Saudi Arabia, but as mentioned, some wonder if that will happen. After all, it will be a highly publicized event with American superstars, and a potential nearby target that Iran could go after for a retaliatory response should it choose to do so.

Fightful Select reported that those within WWE are monitoring the situation, but it's worth mentioning that the time to make a decision is winding down. Participating talent are scheduled to fly to Saudi Arabia midweek, as they are filming a three-hour SmackDown in Riyadh before the live PLE that Saturday. It was noted that, as of Sunday afternoon, the setup was proceeding as scheduled overseas, indicating that the current plan is to continue holding the event as originally scheduled.

How The WWE's Relationship With Saudi Arabia May Impact The Decision Regarding Night Of Champions

It was noted in the report that one source inside the WWE was of the opinion that Night of Champions would not be canceled. That person's reasoning stemmed from the wrestling company's ongoing relationship with Saudi Arabia, as well as the fact that next year's Royal Rumble is already scheduled to take place in the country.

It's possible that Night of Champions and Royal Rumble were negotiated as a package deal, though there was no elaboration on how this event would impact the other. It was said in 2021 that the WWE made more money in five Saudi Arabia shows than it made from the ticket sales of every WrestleMania ever (via Reddit). The country isn't hesitant to use its resources to entice the WWE into continue coming back, which is why there were rumors about Vince McMahon selling the company to the country's investment firm way back when.

While the Night of Champions match card is exciting, the biggest draw for this event is another iconic showdown between CM Punk and John Cena. This will be the first time that he's challenged for the Undisputed Universal title since returning to the WWE, and the first time that he's taken on John Cena in a singles match in many years. As one of the bucket list opponents that fans want to see Cena take on before his retirement, it would be a shame to see it cancelled, but the safety of the performers should ultimately come first if it's considered unsafe.

Check out the promo for the event below, which remains live on WWE's YouTube page.

Night of Champions 2025 is coming to Riyadh

For the moment, Night of Champions is still scheduled to stream live on Peacock on Saturday, June 28th, at 12:00 p.m. ET. We will have to wait and see if there are any changes to those plans, and what may happen in the event the WWE has to cancel the event.