Big Brother 27 Spoilers: Who Won The Week 6 HOH, And Who They Are Likely Targeting In This Massive Week

Big Brother Week 5 ended with Zach Cornell going home after one of the worst game moves in the game's history, but I have faith that Week 6 of Season 27 will be what finally turns this game around. A new Head of Household is in control as we near the halfway point, and I think they've set up a massive week to put themselves in position to control the rest of the game.

As we've been doing all season, CinemaBlend is watching Big Brother online and keeping tabs on what's going on via the live feeds, so of course, we know who won the HOH. We also know who their primary targets will likely be, and how it could cause a significant shift in how the rest of this season plays out.

Rachel Won The Week 6 HOH

In a moment that I'm sure many have waited for, Rachel Reilly has won her first HOH competition in Big Brother Season 27. The returning Houseguest can now finally show the other players why she's widely considered one of the all-time players of the game, starting with this win. Rachel really had to win this week to avoid seeing the block it seemed, and I think she knows just who she has to put up to avoid seeing the block once her time is up.

Mickey, Morgan, And Vince Feel Like The Most Likely Targets This Week

Big Brother's recent episode showed Rachel confronting Morgan about comments about wanting to make her the first juror, so I think it's a given she's going to see the block this week. I think we also know Vince Panaro is going up as well, as she hasn't trusted him and pushed to get him sent home this week. I think Rachel would be fine if either left during her HOH, but I don't believe either are her true target.

The Big Brother Houseguests like to talk, and I'm sure word has reached Rachel by now how hard Mickey Lee was pushing for her to be nominated for eviction this week. Plus, I think a seasoned veteran will start to connect the dots that Mickey has a lot of strong allies in the game. No doubt Rachel sensed something was up when Ava Pearl tried to protect Mickey when asking about a past conversation she had heard they had about putting the new HOH up:

Rachel- Who was in the conversation that said they had to get me out? Ava- The only person I have heard from multiple sources is Vinny. Rachel- Ashley told me you were in a conversation with Morgan and Mickey, and Morgan was like "we have got to get her out next". Ava- I'm not…August 15, 2025

It's also worth noting that, as evidenced by the photo above, Ashley is also very close with Morgan and Mickey. She's also close with Rachel, but when she asked the Season 13 winner who her nominees were, Rachel dodged the question:

Ashley- Who is someone you want out? Rachel- I dont know. It could go two ways. Ashley- In a perfect week. Rachel- I'm a target for everyone, so it really doesnt fucking matter. There is two ways I could do this. If I take a shot, I cant miss. The one shot, I would have to make…August 15, 2025

The fact that Rachel wasn't upfront with Ashley has me almost certain that Mickey and Morgan are in her crosshairs. If I had to guess, I'd say she's fine with either leaving, but when it comes to her game, I think Mickey would be the better person to get out this week. If you're rooting for Rachel to get further in the game, then Mickey leaving is the ideal play this week.

Mickey won't go quietly, however, and it's worth noting she has a lot of people in the house who like her. Even Rylie Jeffries, who Mickey usurped as Week 4 HOH with her power, seems to be in her corner. I'd also like to add that Rachel has struggled to get anyone she's targeting out of the house each week, the latest being Vinny with an 8-2 margin. Just because Rachel may want Mickey or Morgan out doesn't mean it will happen.

Big Brother continues as part of the 2025 TV schedule on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS at 8:00 p.m. ET. This could be a real big week for those hoping that the season starts to form some solid alliances, but that might just be optimism on my part.