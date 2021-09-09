How The Resident Is Handling Emily VanCamp's Exit As Nic In Season 5, According To Fox Exec
By Megan Behnke
Last month it was announced that The Resident would be losing yet another Chastain Park Memorial member, as Emily VanCamp, known as Nurse Practitioner Nic Nevin, has exited the Fox medical drama ahead of its fifth season. Not much is known about how the series will write off Nic, but Fox’s entertainment president Michael Thorn previews what the audience will have to prepare for.
Currently there is no telling just what will take VanCamp’s Nicolette Nevin away from Chastain, but fans already have their theories. Shortly before her exit was announced, Fox released a teaser for the upcoming season, which ended with VanCamp’s on-screen hubby, Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry), holding their newborn daughter, GiGi, and answering the door to police officers. An accident would be a grim way to go, especially just after giving birth, but Michael Thorn tells Deadline that the departure will be an emotional one and he reveals just how they’ll fill that void:
The news of Emily VanCamp’s exit definitely shocked fans, especially after her character gave birth last season. And, her exit isn’t the only recent one, as Morris Chestnut, who plays surgeon Barrett Cain, will be seen a lot less in Season 5 due to his upcoming role on the new Fox series, Our Kind of People. This is just after Shaunette Renée Wilson (who played Mina Okafor) departed the medical series during Season 4. However, it looks like Chastain will be getting some new doctors and / or nurses to fill the void that will definitely be felt.
It’s unknown just why VanCamp decided to exit the series, but it could be due to the fact that she, herself, just had a baby. Or could it be that she’s going to soon have a bigger part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Sharon Carter / Powerbroker, so she’s freeing herself up? Whatever the case, The Resident will not be the same without Nic Nevin, and however they close out her story will be an emotional journey, regardless. Hopefully, it’s one where the doors can be left open for her to return, because I can’t imagine how Conrad will be if anything bad happens to the love of his life. Being a single dad is likely something that never crossed his mind.
How will Emily VanCamp depart the series? Find out when Season 5 of The Resident premieres Tuesday, September 21 at 8 p.m. EST on Fox!
