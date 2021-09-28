What The Homeland Cast Is Doing Now

For eight seasons and nearly 100 episodes, Showtime's Homeland became one of the most acclaimed and politically suave shows on television, especially during its first two seasons. Starring Claire Danes, Damian Lewis, Morena Baccarin, and Mandy Patinkin, the multiple Emmy-winning drama series was celebrated for its tense plotting, urgent storytelling, and strong characterizations, particularly with Danes giving a bravado performance at the forefront. Now that the show has come to an end, it's worth seeing what the Homeland cast is working on now.

Claire Danes (Carrie Mathison)

As Carrie Mathison, a CIA case officer assigned to the Counterterrorism Center, Claire Danes gave a two-time Emmy-winning performance as the protagonist of Showtime’s Homeland. Prior to this, the actress won an Emmy for her portrayal of the title character in HBO's Temple Grandin. Moreover, Danes is known for her Emmy-nominated starring role in ABC's My So-Called Life. She also appeared in Master of None, Portlandia, and Law & Order. Next, Danes stars in Apple TV+'s The Essex Serpent.

Outside of television, Claire Danes played the female lead in Romeo + Juliet. She also starred in Shopgirl, Stardust, The Mod Squad, A Kid Like Jake, and Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines. Danes' other notable film credits include Little Women (1994), Home for the Holidays, The Family Stone, U-Turn, The Rainmaker, Igby Goes Down, The Hours, Me and Orson Welles, Evening, Brigsby Bear, How to Make an American Quilt, and Les Miserables (1998). She can also be heard in the English dub of Princess Mononoke.

Mandy Patinkin (Saul Berenson)

In the role of Saul Berenson, Carrie’s mentor, Mandy Patinkin had a long-standing part on Homeland, receiving four Emmy nominations. Away from this series, he played Jason Gideon on NBC's Criminal Minds, Dr. Jeffrey Geiger in CBS's Chicago Hope, for which he was also Emmy-nominated, and Rube Sofer on Showtime's Dead Like Me. Most recently, Patinkin joined Paramount+'s The Good Fight. He can also be seen in episodes of Law & Order, Boston Public, Touched by an Angel, and Taxi. Additionally, he was Emmy-nominated for his work on The Larry Sanders Show.

Away from television, Mandy Patinkin is fondly remembered for his quotable turn in The Princess Bride. Other film credits include Yentl, Ragtime, Dick Tracy, Alien Nation, The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland, Wish I Was Here, Life Itself, Before You Know It, and Wonder. Patinkin won a Tony for his lead turn in Evita, and he was nominated for his work in The Wild Party and Sunday in the Park with George. Next, he'll be heard in The Magician's Elephant.

Damian Lewis (Nicholas Brody)

Playing the part of Nicholas Brody, a retired U.S. Marine Gunnery Sergeant who is rescued after being a POW for eight years, Damian Lewis won an Emmy for his career-defining performance in Homeland. Previously, he was Golden Globe-nominated for playing Major Richard Winters in HBO’s Band of Brothers. Additionally, Lewis was Emmy-nominated for starring as Henry VIII in BBC Two’s Wolf Hall. Currently, he stars in Showtime’s Billions. Also, Lewis hosted Spy Wars for Smithsonian Channel. Other TV credits include Life, Have I Got News For You, The Forsyte Saga, and its sequel. Furthermore, Lewis starred in BBC One’s Friends and Crocodiles.

Moreover, away from television, Damian Lewis can be seen in Romeo & Juliet (2013), Our Kind of Traitor, Your Highness, Dreamcatcher, An Unfinished Life, Chromophobia, and Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood. Last year, Lewis played Mayor Rob Ford in Run This Town. Earlier this year, the actor was seen in Dream Horse.

Rupert Friend (Peter Quinn)

As Peter Quinn, a CIA operative and assassin, Rupert Friend became a prominent Homeland character starting in Season 2, also receiving an Emmy nomination. Additionally, Friend starred in CBS All Access’ Strange Angel, and appeared in Adult Swim’s Dream Corp, LLC. Next, he’ll star in Netflix’s Anatomy of a Scandal and Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Away from television, Rupert Friend starred in Hitman: Agent 47. He also played Vasily Stalin in The Death of Stalin and Theo van Gogh in At Eternity’s Gate. Friend earned acclaim for his supporting turns in Starred Up and The Libertine. Other notable film credits include The Boy in the Striped Pajamas, Pride & Prejudice (2005), The Young Victoria, Cheri, The Zero Theorem, and A Simple Favor. Earlier this year, Friend starred in Separation, which he also produced, and Paramount+’s Infinite. Next, he’ll be seen in The French Dispatch and Last Looks. Moreover, Friend is filming Wes Anderson’s untitled new movie.

Maury Sterling (Max Piotrowski)

In the role of Max Piotrowski, a freelance surveillance expert who often works with Carrie, Maury Sterling was a resourceful character. Away from this series, Sterling had a recurring role as Rob Frumpkis on Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, and was a regular on The WB’s short-lived Alright Already. Sterling’s other notable television credits include NCIS: New Orleans, 24, ER, Deadwood, Murder in the First, Extant, and CSI.

Away from television, Maury Sterling played Lester Tremor in Smokin’ Aces and its sequel. He can also be seen in Beverly Hills Chihuahua, The A-Team, Behind Enemy Lines, Bulletproof, Outbreak, Imposter, and Hart’s War. Furthermore, Sterling can be heard in Batman: The Killing Joke and Kung Fu Panda 2. Recently, Sterling was seen in Know Your Enemy, and heard in Batman: Hush, as well as the video game, Star Wars: The Old Republic - Onslaught.

F. Murray Abraham (Dar Adal)

Playing the part of Dar Adal, a black ops specialist, F. Murray Abraham gave a two-time Emmy-nominated performance in Homeland. Notably, he won an Oscar for his role as Antonio Salieri in Amadeus. Abraham’s other notable film credits include All the President’s Men, Scarface, Inside Llewyn Davis, Star Trek: Insurrection, Finding Forrester, Last Action Hero, and The Grand Budapest Hotel. Additionally, he can be seen in Serpico, The Bonfire of the Vanities, Mighty Aphrodite, and Robin Hood (2018). As a voice actor, Abraham can be heard in How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Lady and the Tramp (2019), and Isle of Dogs. Recently, the award-winning thespian was seen in Netflix’s Things Heard and Seen. Next, Abraham will appear in The Magic Flute.

On television, F. Murray Abraham currently stars in Apple TV+’s Mythic Quest. He can also be seen in Louie, Chimerica, and The Good Wife. Presently, Abraham is filming Netflix’s Guillermo del Toro Presents: Cabinet of Curiosities.

Morena Baccarin (Jessica Brody)

As Jessica Brody, Brody’s strained wife, Morena Baccarin appeared in the first three seasons of Homeland, receiving an Emmy nomination. The actress is known for her role as Inara Serra in Fox’s Firefly and Serenity. Additionally, Baccarin played Lee Thompkins on Gotham, and Anna in ABC’s V. Other TV credits include The Flash, The Mentalist, The Good Wife, The Red Tent, A Series of Unfortunate Events, and The Twilight Zone. This year, Baccarin appeared in Home Invasion.

Away from the tube, Morena Baccarin is best known for playing Vanessa in the Deadpool movies. She can also be seen in Spy, Roger Dodger, Stargate: The Ark of Truth, and Framing John DeLorean. Moreover, Baccarin lent her voice to the role of Talia al Ghul in Son of Batman and Batman: Bad Blood. Last year, she was seen in Greenland and heard in To Your Last Death. Next, Baccarin will appear in The Good House, which premiered at TIFF.

David Harewood (David Estes)

In the role of David Estes, Carrie’s boss and the director of the CIA’s Counter-terrorism Center, David Harewood appeared in the first two seasons of Homeland. Currently, he can be seen on Supergirl, where he also directed, in the part of J’onn J’onnzz/Martian Manhunter. Additionally, Harewood was in the main cast for ITV's Always and Everyone, The Vice, and The Palace, and BBC Two's Babyfather. He was also seen in The Man in the High Castle, The Flash, Selfie, Robin Hood, Fat Friends, The Bill, and Agony Again.

Away from television, David Harewood played Captain 'Poison' in Blood Diamond. He can also be seen in The Merchant of Venice, The Brothers Grimsby, Mad Dogs and Englishmen, MI-5, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and Tulip Fever. Next, Harewood will appear in The Canterville Ghost. Additionally, the actor recently produced the documentary, Why Is COVID Killing People of Colour?

Diego Klattenhoff (Mike Faber)

Playing the part of Mike Faber, Brody’s best friend who begins a relationship with Jessica when they think Brody's dead, Diego Klattenhoff can be seen in the first three seasons of Showtime’s Homeland. Notably, he plays Donald Ressler on The Blacklist. Additionally, Klattenhoff had a main part in NBC's Mercy and recurring roles in Whistler, Men in Trees, and At the Hotel. Other TV credits include 24, Longmire, ER, Supernatural, Psych, Smallville, Stargate SG-1, and Falling Skies.

In film, Diego Klattenhoff played Shane Oman in Mean Girls. His other movie credits include Pacific Rim, Lucky Number Slevin, The Informers, Kilimanjaro, Unconditional, and Cube Zero. Moreover, Klattenhoff produced and starred in Radius.

Jackson Pace (Chris Brody)

As Chris Brody, Jackson Pace was a main character in the first three seasons of Homeland. Away from this series, the actor had recurring roles as Gage in AMC’s The Walking Dead and as Luke in Netflix’s Grace and Frankie. Recently, Pace was part of the main cast of Disney+’s The Right Stuff. He can also be seen in Barney & Friends, Everybody Hates Chris, Law & Order, CSI, Criminal Minds, Code Black, and R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour.

Outside of television, Jackson Pace starred in Cool Dog. He can be seen in Boy Genius, Queen Sized, The Gray Man, Never Forever, and Jimmy, and short films like 2019’s Just A Drill. Next, Pace will be seen in High Holiday. He also wrote, produced, and starred in the upcoming short, The Punch of Respect.

Morgan Saylor (Dana Brody)

In the role of Dana Brody, Morgan Saylor was also a main character in the first three seasons of Homeland. The actress starred in White Girl and last year's Blow the Man Down. Other film credits include Being Charlie, Novitiate, McFarland, USA, Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant, Jamie Marks is Dead, Anywhere with You, and We the Coyotes. On TV, Saylor can be seen in The Sopranos and K-Ville. On the stage, Saylor performed in Manhattan Theatre Club's production of When We Were Young and Unafraid. Most recently, the actress starred in You Mean Everything to Me.

Elizabeth Marvel (President Elizabeth Keane)

As President Elizabeth Keane, a New York junior senator who’s elected into the Oval Office, Elizabeth Marvel joined the main cast in Season 6. The actress played Det. Nancy Parras in CBS's The District and Solicitor General Heather Dunbar in Netflix's House of Cards. She also had recurring roles in Manifest, Unbelievable, Person of Interest, Law & Order: SVU, Nurse Jackie, Law & Order, and Fargo Season 2. Last year, Marvel starred in Netflix's Helstrom. Next, she'll appear in Hulu's The Dropout and HBO Max's Love and Death.

In film, Elizabeth Marvel was acclaimed for her supporting turn in The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected). She was also seen in Burn After Reading, Lincoln, True Grit, The Bourne Legacy, A Most Violent Year, The Land of Steady Habits, Gifted, Native Son, Hyde Park on Hudson, and Dark Waters. Last year, Marvel appeared in Swallow and News of the World. Earlier this year, the actress directed, wrote, and starred in a segment of With/In: Volume 2.

You can stream all eight seasons of Homeland on Showtime and Hulu.