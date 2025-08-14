I Had No Clue How Nervous The Coaches Honestly Get On The Voice Until Returning Judge Niall Horan Got Asked Point Blank

We’re about a month away from Niall Horan’s big return to The Voice, as Season 28 hits the 2025 TV premiere schedule in September. Fans are always excited to know which coaches will be in the Big Red Chairs, what their chemistry will be like and what genre of music each will be focusing their attention on. One aspect that I don’t really consider, though, is how much pressure the coaches feel, and Niall Horan just addressed that in an amusing video.

Niall Horan will be a coach on The Voice for a third time this fall, going up against Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé. Doing a version of the “Better Be Nice” social media trend, Bublé said on Instagram that Horan was “a little nervous” about rejoining the competition, then asked him to share his thoughts. The One Direction member stepped forward and said:

I’m not sure how to feel about coming back. It’s a nerve-wracking experience, to come back. I’m not sure if anyone’s going to want to be on my team. Are my pitching skills going to be up to standard? Yeah, in a way I kind of wish I didn’t take a year out, because I would have just been on a roll. It’s nerve-wracking, you know? It’s not easy.

For one thing, I don’t think Michael Bublé has anything to worry about as far as fans being nice to Niall Horan. The comment section of The Voice’s viral post is overflowing with love for the boy-bander and excitement of being able to watch him build his next team. Reba McEntire, too, is undoubtedly thrilled to see her bestie return after she, herself, took a brief hiatus from the show.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Tune into the latest hits from NBC like The Voice by subscribing to Peacock TV. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

However, as funny as Michael Bublé is, involving Niall Horan in this trend, I’m sure there’s some truth to Horan’s nervousness. He and the rest of One Direction were just babes on The X Factor, where they came to fame in 2010, so he’s well aware of how life-changing this opportunity could be for the artists.

Being a coach isn’t a job that Niall Horan — who has said he would not have turned his chair for himself on The X Factor — has ever taken lightly. He previously said that he doesn’t like having that much power over someone’s future and that having to send artists home is “so terrible.” You can see his and Michael Bublé’s fun post below:

A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice) A photo posted by on

Another aspect of the video that might actually be of concern to Niall Horan is whether or not he’s rusty. While I don’t think he’ll have any trouble finding singers who want to join his team, Michael Bublé is the one who's on a roll. The “Home” crooner has won the last two seasons, making him and Horan the only undefeated coaches in The Voice history.

Will one of them earn their third win in Season 28 to remain perfect? We’ll find out soon! The Voice premieres at 8 p.m. ET Monday, September 22, on NBC and streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription.