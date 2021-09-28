William Shatner Is Teaming With A Star Wars: The Clone Wars Writer To Bring TekWar Back To TV

William Shatner has been a very busy man as of late. This past summer, he promoted his latest film, Senior Moment, he just released a new album and he’s currently the host of a weekly show called I Don’t Understand. And did I mention that at the age of 90, he’ll become the oldest person to ever be launched into space? Well, if all of that weren’t enough, the Star Trek alum has just booked his next project, as he’ll be teaming up with a Star Wars: The Clone Wars writer to create a new TV adaptation of TekWar.

TekWar is returning as an adult animated series and will be developed and produced by Pure Imagination Studios, which formally reached an agreement with entertainment company Shatner Universe. Clone Wars and 24 alum Matt Michnovetz has been tapped to write and develop the series. The property was previously adapted into live-action TV movies and a series, which ran for two seasons from 1994 to 1996. While the new show will be an animated project, it sounds as though it’s going to be quite complex.

Per Pure Imagination Studios, the new TekWar will be a mixed-reality show that will allow for the audience to interact with it in a number of different ways. This reportedly includes immersion through mobile phones, wearable devices and tablets. Ultimately, the studio hopes that the series will jumpstart a multiverse of sorts for the franchise. Joshua Wexler, the Chief Executive of Fun, spoke on the company’s desire to bring something fresh to the public:

We want to do something that hasn’t been done before. Who better to do that with than one of the greatest legends in the sci-fi universe? The world and story of TekWar transcends traditional linear media and has the potential to be experienced on multiple entertainment platforms, some that exist today and some we’ll have to invent, and we can’t wait to get started.

William Shatner originally conceived TekWar as a series of science fiction novels, with the first book hitting shelves in 1989. Set in the 22nd century, the series focused on Jake Cardigan, a disgraced former police officer who was framed for dealing an illegal digital drug known as Tek and has since become addicted to it. After being exonerated, thanks to the head of a private investigation company, Cardigan and his new partner are recruited to take on Tek-related crimes in a futuristic Los Angeles.

The franchise seems to hold a special place in William Shatner’s heart, and he seems more than ready to revive it. In his own statement, the actor (who appeared in both the TV show and films), expressed his excitement for the new iteration of his sci-fi series:

My association with Pure Imagination is beyond my sheer imagination. Imagine bringing to life this wonderful character in a variety of ways, so technologically advanced. This is the future and I am looking forward to it.

TekWar has developed a firm cult following over the years, so fans of the sci-fi series should be delighted that it’s getting another shot at the small screen. It’ll be interesting to see how William Shatner, Pure Imagination and co. manage to pull off this production from both narrative and technological standpoints.