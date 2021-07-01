2021 Fall TV Premiere Date Schedule: All The New And Returning TV Shows

There is no better time for diehard fans of television than the fall. With the return of dozens of the best shows on broadcast, cable, and streaming being joined by television’s newcomers, there’s plenty to get you all excited as we push towards the final months of the year. As the summer TV lineup draws to a close in August, we will say goodbye to old friends like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, who we have turned to week-in and week-out for eight seasons just as we say hello to a slew of new shows in September and beyond, that will surely have a place in our hearts by year’s end.

Over the course of the next few months we will see the premieres of shows like Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, All American Season 4, and Yellowstone Season 4. But while we wait for the schedules from NBC, FOX, CBS, ABC, and many other channels, take a look at everything that has been ironed out already. And before you get too far, please note the times below are all Eastern Time and all brand new programs are in all caps.

Before we dive into the Fall 2021 TV schedule, let's first take a look at some of the highlights from August.

Before summer ends we will see the long-awaited return of shows like Riverdale Season 5 and The Walking Dead Season 11. If you want a full breakdown of everything premiering in August, check out our Summer 2021 TV Schedule.

Control Z Season 2 - Netflix - August 4, 3:01 a.m.

Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 4 - Hulu - 12:01 a.m., August 6

MR. CORMAN - Apple TV+ - 12:01 a.m., August 6 (Comedy)

HIT AND RUN - Netflix - 3:01 a.m., August 6 (Drama)

NAVARASA - Netflix - 3:01 a.m., August 6 (Anthology Series)

MARVEL’S SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS - Disney Junior - 9 p.m., August 6 (Children’s Animation)

Godfather of Harlem Season 2 (Summer Premiere) - Epix - 9 p.m., August 8

The I Word: Generation Q Season 2 - Showtime - 10 p.m., August 8

RESERVATION DOGS - FX On Hulu - 12:01 a.m., August 9 (Comedy)

SHAMAN KING - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. , August 9 (Comic Book Animation)

Gabby's Dollhouse Season 2 - Netflix - 3:01 a.m., August 9

DC’s Stargirl Season 2 - The CW - 8 p.m., August 10

WHAT IF...? - Disney+ - 3:01 a.m., August 11 (Animation)

Riverdale Season 5 - The CW - 8 p.m., August 11

ALRAWABI SCHOOL FOR GIRLS - Netflix - 3:01a.m., August 12 (Drama)

MONSTER HUNTER: LEGENDS OF THE GUILD - Netflix - 3:01 a.m., August 12 (Anime)

MS. PAT SHOW - BET+ - 3:01 a.m., August 12 (Comedy)

Slasher: Flesh & Blood Season 4 - Shudder - 3:01 a.m., August 12

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 - Paramount+ - 3:01 a.m., August 12

Titans Season 3 - HBO Max - 3:01 a.m., August 12

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 - NBC - 8 p.m., August 12

Modern Love Season 2 - Amazon - 12:01 a.m., August 13

BRAND NEW CHERRY FLAVOR - Netflix - 3:01 a.m., August 13 (Drama)

Fast And Furious Spy Races Season 5 - Netflix - 3:01 a.m., August 13

Wellington Paranormal Season 2 - The CW - 9 p.m., August 15

Bachelor In Paradise Season 7 - ABC - 8 p.m., August 16

NINE PERFECT STRANGERS - Hulu - 12:01 a.m., August 18 (Drama)

THE DEFEATED - Netflix - 3:01 a.m., August 18 (Drama)

Coroner Season 3 - The CW - 8 p.m., August 19

Truth Be Told Season 2 - Apple TV+ - 12:01 a.m., , August 20

THE CHAIR - Netflix - 3:01 a.m., August 20 (Drama)

EVERYTHING WILL BE FINE - Netflix - 3:01 a.m., August 20 (Drama)

The Walking Dead Season 11 - AMC+ Premiere: August 19, 3:01 a.m.; AMC Premiere: August 22, 9 p.m.

The Talking Dead Season 10 - AMC+ Premiere: August 19, 3:01 a.m.; AMC Premiere: August 22, 10 p.m.

THE WITCHER: NIGHTMARE OF THE WOLF - Netflix - 3:01 a.m., August 23 (Anime)

Supergirl Season 6 (Summer Premiere) - The CW - 9 p.m., August 24

CLICKBAIT - Netflix - 3:01 a.m., August 25 (Drama)

American Horror Story Season 10 - FX - 10 p.m., August 25

Archer Season 12 (One-Hour Premiere) - FXX - 10 p.m., August 25

EDENS ZERO - Netflix - 3:01 a.m., August 26 (Anime)

Family Reunion Part 4 - Netflix - 3:01 a.m., August 26

See Season 2 - Apple TV+ - 12:01 a.m., August 27

HOMETOWN CHA-CHA-CHA - Netflix - 3:01 a.m., August 28 (Drama)

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING - Hulu - 12:01 a.m., August 31 (Comedy)

SPARKING JOY - Netflix - 3:01 a.m., August 31 (Reality)

The Fall 2021 TV Schedule starts to build up some steam in September when all eyes are on FX for the return of What We Do in the Shadows, Impeachment: American Crime Story, and the mysterious and still-untitled anthology series created by The Office's BJ Novak.

Wednesday, September 1

DUG DAYS - Disney+ - 3:01 a.m. (Children's Animation)

HOW TO BE A COWBOY - Disney+ - 3:01 a.m. (Reality)

TURNING POINT: 9/11 AND THE WAR ON TERROR - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Docuseries)

Expedition X Season 4 - Discovery - 8 p.m.

FUTURE OF WORK - PBS - 10 p.m. (Docuseries)

Thursday, September 2

Trolls: Trollstopia Season 4 - Hulu - 12:01 a.m.

A.P. Bio Season 4 - Peacock - 3:01 a.m.

Trolls: Trollstopia Season 4 - Peacock - 3:01 a.m.

Craig Ross Jr.'s Monogamy Season 3 - Allblk - 3:01 a.m.

Q-FORCE - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Adult Animation)

Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles Season 13 (90-Minute) - Bravo - 8 p.m.

WE GOT LOVE TEYANA & IMAN - E! - 9 p.m. (Reality)

What We Do In The Shadows Season 3 (One-Hour Premiere) - FX - 10 p.m.

Friday, September 3

THE D'AMELIO SHOW - Hulu - 12:01 a.m. (Reality)

THE MASKED SINGER JAPAN - Amazon - 12:01 a.m. (Competition)

DIVE CLUB - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Drama)

DOCTOR'S ORDERS - Discovery+ - 3:01 a.m. (Reality)

Money Heist: Part 5: Volume 1 - Netflix - 3:01 a.m.

Billie Eilish Cinematic Concert Experience: Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles - Disney+ - 3:01 a.m.

SHARKDOG - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Children's Animation)

Party From Hell (TV Movie) - LMN - 8 p.m.

Saturday, September 4

The Pioneer Woman Season 29 - Food - 10 a.m.

Cheer For Your Life (TV Movie) - Lifetime - 8 p.m.

Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty (Fall Premiere) - BBC America - 9 p.m.

GUILT

Sunday, September 5

RENOVATION INC - HGTV - 8 p.m. (Reality)

Billions Season 5 (Fall Premiere) - Showtime - 9 p.m.

GUILT - PBS - 9 p.m. (Drama)

Monday, September 6

COUNTDOWN: INSPIRATION 4 SPACE - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Docuseries)

DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM - Peacock - 3:01 a.m. (Drama)

SOCIAL SOCIETY - Allblk - 3:01 a.m. (Talk Show)

STREET OUTLAWS - Discovery+ - 3:01 a.m. (Reality)

Help! I Wrecked My House Season 2 - HGTV - 9 p.m.

Tuesday, September 7

Robot Chicken Season 11 - Adult Swim - 12 a.m.

Kid Cosmic Season 2 - Netflix - 3:01 a.m.

OCTONAUTS: ABOVE AND BEYOND - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Children's Animation)

ON THE VERGE - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Drama)

History's Greatest Mysteries Season 2 - History - 8 p.m.

Queen Sugar Season 6 - OWN - 8 p.m.

Teen Mom OG Season 9 (Fall Premiere) - MTV - 8 p.m.

Teen Mom: Young And Pregnant Season 3 - MTV - 9 p.m.

Impeachment: American Crime Story Season 3 - FX - 10 p.m.

Cities Of The Underworld Season 3 - History - 10 p.m.

Wednesday, September 8

Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 2 - Hulu - 12:01 a.m.

The Circle Season 3 - Netflix - 3:01 a.m.

DOOGIE KAMEALOHA, M.D. - Disney+ 3:01 a.m. (Drama)

Into The Night Season 2 - Netflix - 3:01 a.m.

CURB APPEAL XTREME - HGTV - 8 p.m. (Reality)

Thursday, September 9

American Ninja Warrior Junior Season 3 - Peacock - 3:01 a.m.

FROGGER - Peacock - 3:01 a.m. (Obstacle Course)

TOP CHEF FAMILY STYLE - Peacock - 3:01 a.m. (Cooking)

Friday, September 10

Lucifer Season 6 - Netflix - 3:01 a.m.

Saturday, September 11

Roadhouse Romance: Fall Harvest (TV Movie) - Hallmark - 9 p.m.

Sunday, September 12

60 Minutes Season 54 - CBS - 7:30 p.m.

2021 MTV Video Music Awards - MTV - 9 p.m.

AMERICAN RUST - Showtime - 10 p.m. (Drama)

Monday, September 13

Y: THE LAST MAN (Two-Hour Premiere) - FX on Hulu - 12:01 a.m. (Comic Book Drama)

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Season 27 - Comedy Central - 11 p.m.

Thursday, September 16

THE PREMISE (One-Hour Premiere) - FX on Hulu - 12:01 a.m. (Comedy)

BACKYARD BLOWOUT - Peacock - 3:01 a.m. (Reality)

CHEYENNE AND LOLA - Sundance Now - 3:01 a.m. (Drama)

DAN BROWN'S THE LOST SYMBOL - Peacock - 3:01 a.m. (Thriller)

HARPER HOUSE - Paramount+ - 3:01 a.m. (Reality)

HE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Anime)

Tig n' Seek Season 3 - HBO Max - 3:01 a.m.

TINY FOOD FIGHT - Discovery+ - 3:01 a.m. (Reality)

Mtv Floribabama Shore Season 5 - MTV - 8 p.m.

Double Shot At Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny Season 3 - MTV - 9 p.m.

Flipping 101 Season 2 - HGTV - 9 p.m.

Tacoma FD Season 3 - TRUtv - 10 p.m.

Friday, September 17

DO, RE AND MI - Amazon - 12:01 a.m. (Children's Animation)

The Morning Show Season 2 - Apple TV+ - 12:01 a.m.

Sex Education Season 3 - Netflix - 3:01 a.m.

CHICAGO PARTY AUNT - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Adult Animation)

SQUID GAME - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Drama)

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team Season 16 - CMT - 9 p.m.

The Proof Is Out There Season 2 - History - 10 p.m.

THA GOD'S HONEST TRUTH - Comedy - 10 p.m.

Saturday, September 18

RENO MY RENTAL - Discovery+ - 3:01 a.m. (Reality)

LUCAS THE SPIDER - Cartoon Network - 6 a.m. (Children's Animation)

America's Top Dog Season 3 - A&E - 12 a.m.

Guy's Ranch Kitchen Season 5 - Food - 12:30 p.m.

Imperfect High (TV Movie) - Lifetime - 8 p.m.

Raise a Glass to Love (TV Movie) - Hallmark - 9 p.m.

48 Hours Season 35 - CBS - 10 p.m.

Sunday, September 19

Girl Meets Farm Season 9 - Food - 11 a.m.

The 73rd Emmy Awards - CBS - 8 p.m.

MUHAMMAD ALI - PBS - 8 p.m. (Docuseries)

Halloween Wars Season 11 - Food - 9 p.m.

FIASCO - Epix - 10 p.m. (Reality)

Monday, September 20

TEENAGE EUTHANASIA - Adult Swim - 12:01 a.m. (Adult Animation)

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 - ABC - 8 p.m.

911 Season 5 - Fox - 8 p.m.

The Neighborhood Season 4 - CBS - 8 p.m.

The Voice Season 21 - NBC - 8 p.m.

Bob (Hearts) Abishola Season 3 - CBS - 8:30 p.m.

THE BIG LEAP - Fox - 9 p.m. (Dramedy)

NCIS Season 19 - CBS - 9 p.m.

NCIS: HAWAII - CBS - 10 p.m. (Crime Drama)

ORDINARY JOE - NBC - 10 p.m. (Drama)

I Was a Teenage Felon Season 2 - Vice - 10 p.m.

Tuesday, September 21

Love on the Spectrum Season 2 - Netflix - 3:01 a.m.

The Resident Season 5 - Fox - 8 p.m.

FBI Season 4 - CBS - 8 p.m.

The Voice (Time Slot Premiere) - NBC - 8 p.m.

FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 - CBS - 9 p.m.

OUR KIND OF PEOPLE - Fox - (Drama)

FBI: INTERNATIONAL - CBS - 10 p.m. (Crime Drama)

New Amsterdam Season 4 - NBC - 10 p.m.

Wednesday, September 22

JAGUAR - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Drama)

LAST CHANCE TRANSPLANT - Discovery+ - 3:01 a.m. (Reality)

MONSTERS INSIDE: THE 24 FACES OF BILL MILLIGAN - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Docuseries)

STAR WARS VISIONS - Disney+ - 3:01 a.m. (Anime)

Chicago Med Season 7 - NBC - 8 p.m.

The Goldbergs Season 9 - ABC - 8 p.m.

The Masked Singer Season 6 - Fox - 8 p.m.

Survivor Season 41 - CBS - 8 p.m.

THE WONDER YEARS - ABC - 8:30 p.m. (Drama)

ALTER EGO - Fox - 9 p.m. (Singing Competition)

Chicago Fire Season 10 - NBC - 9 p.m.

The Conners Season 4 - ABC - 9 p.m.

DR. MERCY - TLC - 9 p.m. (Reality)

Home Economics Season 2 (Time Slot Premiere) - ABC - 9:31 p.m.

A Million Little Things Season 4 - ABC - 10 p.m.

Chicago P.D. Season 9 - NBC - 10 p.m.

Thursday, September 23

Code 404 Season 2 - Peacock - 3:01 a.m.

Creepshow Season 3 - Shudder - 3:01 a.m.

Doom Patrol Season 3 - HBO Max - 3:01 a.m.

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 (Two-Hour Premiere) - NBC - 8 p.m.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 - NBC - 10 p.m.

Friday, September 24

FOUNDATION - Apple TV+ - 12:01 a.m. (Drama)

Blood and Water Season 2 - Netflix - 3:01 a.m.

CURSE OF THE CHIPPENDALES - Discovery+ - 3:01 a.m. (Docuseries)

GANGLANDS - Netflix - 3:01 a.m.

JAILBIRDS NEW ORLEANS - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Reality)

MIDNIGHT MASS - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Drama)

VENDETTA: TRUTH, LIES AND THE MAFIA - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Docuseries)

Dateline Season 30 - NBC - 9 p.m.

Saturday, September 25

AMC Visionaries: Eli Roth's History of Horror Season 3 - AMC+ - 3:01 a.m.

Trisha's Southern Kitchen Season 17 - Food - 12 p.m.

Deadly Debutante (TV Movie) - Lifetime - 8 p.m.

Taking The Reins (TV Movie) - Hallmark - 9 p.m.

Sunday, September 26

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 - AMC+ - 3:01 a.m.

The 74th Tony Awards - Paramount+ - 7 p.m.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 2 (New Day) - ABC - 8 p.m.

The Simpsons Season 33 - Fox - 8 p.m.

A Professor's Vengeance (TV Movie) - LMN - 8 p.m.

The Great North Season 2 - Fox - 8:30 p.m.

Bob's Burgers Season 12 - Fox - 9 p.m.

BMF - Starz - 9 p.m. (Drama)

Supermarket Sweep Season 2 (Time Slot Premiere) - ABC - 9 p.m.

The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! - CBS - 9 p.m.

Family Guy Season 19 - Fox - 9:30 p.m.

The Rookie Season 4 - ABC - 10 p.m.

NUCLEAR FAMILY - HBO - 10 p.m. (Docuseries)

Monday, September 27

Midsomer Murders Season 22 - Acorn TV - 3:01 a.m.

CHOCOLATE MELTDOWN - Food - 10 p.m. (Reality)

The Good Doctor Season 5 - ABC - 10 p.m.

Tuesday, September 28

ADA TWIST, SCIENTIST - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Children's Animation)

FBI: International (Time Slot Premiere) - CBS - 9 p.m.

LA BREA - NBC - 9 p.m. (Drama)

FBI: Most Wanted (Time Slot Premiere) - CBS - 10 p.m.

Wednesday, September 29

THE CHESTNUT MAN - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Drama)

Meateater Season 10 - Netflix - 3:01 a.m.

HOUSES WITH HISTORY - HGTV - 9 p.m. (Reality)

RHODES TO THE TOP - TNT - 10 p.m. (Reality)

NEIGHBORHOOD WARS - A&E - 10:30 p.m. (Reality)

Thursday, September 30

THE PROBLEM WITH JON STEWART - Apple TV+ - 3:01 a.m. (Current Affairs)

GOOD GRIEF - Sundance Now - 3:01 a.m. (Comedy)

LUNA PARK - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Drama)

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo Season 2 - HBO Max - 3:01 a.m.

TEN-YEAR-OLD TOM - HBO Max - 3:01 a.m. (Children's Animation)

THE WAY DOWN PART 1 - HBO Max - 3:01 a.m. (Docuseries)

YABBA-DABBA DINOSAURS! - HBO Max - 3:01 a.m. (Children's Animation)

Station 19 Season 5 - ABC - 8 p.m.

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 - ABC - 9 p.m.

Law and Order: Special Victims Unit Season 23 (Time Slot Premiere) - NBC - 9 p.m.

Big Sky Season 2 - ABC - 10 p.m.

Dave Season 5 - FXX - 10 p.m.

A few of The CW's biggest shows — Batwoman, Walker, All American — all look to dominate the October 2021 TV schedule. It is still early on though, so expect some major players from other broadcast networks and streamers to find a spot in the heart of schedule.

Friday, October 1

ALL OR NOTHING: TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS - Amazon - 12:01 a.m. (Docuseries)

Welcome To The Blumhouse Season 2 - Amazon - 12:01 a.m.

Cops Season 33 - Fox Nation - 3:01 a.m.

Extraordinary Stories Behind Everyday Things Season 2 - Discovery+ - 3:01 a.m.

IN WITH THE OLD - Discovery+ - 3:01 a.m. (Reality)

MAID (Limited Series) - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Drama)

PAIK'S SPIRIT - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Reality)

SCAREDY CATS - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Comedy)

Seven Deadly Sins Season 6 - Netflix - 3:01 a.m.

SINISTER SECT - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Docuseries)

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Season 8 - The CW - 8 p.m.

S.W.A.T. Season 5 - CBS - 8 p.m.

Magnum P.I. Season 4 - CBS - 9 p.m.

Selling The Big Easy Season 2 - HGTV - 9 p.m.

GHOST AND MOLLY MCGEE - Disney - 9:35 p.m. (Children's Animation)

AMC Visionaries Season 3 - AMC - 10 p.m.

Blue Bloods Season 12 - CBS - 10 p.m.

ZOMBIES: ADDISON'S MONSTER MYSTERY - Disney - 10:04 p.m. (Children's Animation)

The Graham Norton Show Season 29 - BBC America - 11 p.m.

Saturday, October 2

THE HAUNTED MUSEUM - Discovery+ - 3:01 a.m. (Reality)

Amphibia Season 3 - Disney - 9:30 a.m.

TRIPLE DIGIT FLIP - A&E - 12 p.m. (Reality)

Frankie Drake Mysteries Season 4 - Ovation - 7 p.m.

The Good Father (TV Movie) - Lifetime - 8 p.m.

Side Hustle Season 2 - Nickelodeon - 8 p.m.

Love Strikes Twice (TV Movie) - Hallmark - 9 p.m.

Saturday Night Live Season 47 - NBC - 11:29 p.m.

Sunday, October 3

THE EARTHSHOT PRIZE - Discovery+ - 3:01 a.m. (Reality)

Scissor Seven Season 3 - Netflix - 3:01 a.m.

America's Funniest Home Videos Season 32 - ABC - 7 p.m.

Call The Midwife Season 10. - PBS - 10 p.m.

Grantchester Season 6 - PBS - 9 p.m.

Outrageous Pumpkins Season 2 - Food - 10 p.m.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 - AMC - 10:06 p.m.

Monday, October 4

NINA FURIA - HBO Max - 3:01 a.m. (Drama)

Black Ink Crew Season 7 - VH1 - 8 p.m.

Tuesday, October 5

NATE & JEREMIAH HOME PROJECT - HGTV - 9 p.m. (Reality)

Dinner Impossible Season 10 - Food - 10 p.m.

Wednesday, October 6

AMONG THE STARS - Disney+ - 3:01 a.m. (Reality)

BAD SPORT - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Docuseries)

BAKING IMPOSSIBLE - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Cooking Competition)

THE FIVE JUANAS - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Drama)

LOVE IS BLIND: BRAZIL - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Dating)

MEET, MARRY, MURDER - Tubi - 3:01 a.m. (Docuseries)

Tough As Nails Season 3 - CBS - 9 p.m.

The Bradshaw Bunch Season 2 - E! - 9 p.m.

THE CANVAS - Fuse - 10 p.m. (Reality)

CSI: LAS VEGAS - CBS - 10 p.m. (Crime Drama)

Thursday, October 7

BAKER'S DOZEN - Hulu - 12:01 a.m. (Competition)

BILLION DOLLAR CODE - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Drama)

CREATE THE ESCAPE - Peacock - 3:01 a.m. (Competition)

HOUSE HAUNTERS - Disovery+ - 3:01 a.m. (Reality)

One Lane Bridge Season 2 - Sundance Now - 3:01 a.m.

ONE OF US IS LYING - Peacock - 3:01 a.m. (Drama)

Rugrats (Fall Premiere) - Paramount+ - 3:01 a.m.

Sexy Beasts Season 2 - Netflix - 3:01 a.m.

The Way of the Househusband Season 2 - Netflix - 3:01 a.m.

Young Sheldon Season 5 - CBS - 8 p.m.

United States Of Al Season 2 - CBS - 8:30 p.m.

Marriage Boot Camp Season 18 - WE - 9 p.m.

GHOSTS - CBS - 9 p.m. (Comedy)

B Positive Season 2 - CBS - 9:30 p.m.

Bull Season 6 - CBS - 10 p.m.

MR. AND MRS. MURDER - Ovation - 11 p.m. (Drama)

Friday, October 8

ACAPULCO - Apple TV+ - 12:01 a.m. (Comedy)

GET ROLLING WITH OTIS - Apple TV+ - 12:01 a.m. (Children's Animation)

ELI ROTH PRESENTS: A GHOST RUINED MY LIFE - Discovery+ - 3:01 a.m. (Docuseries)

Family Business Season 3 - Netflix - 3:01 a.m.

First Time Fixer Season 2 - Discovery+ - 3:01 a.m.

PRETTY SMART - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Comedy)

A TALE DARK AND GRIMM - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Children's Animation)

Shark Tank Season 13 - ABC - 8 p.m.

The Amber Ruffin Show Season 2 - Peacock - 9 p.m.

Nancy Drew Season 3 - The CW - 9 p.m.

20/20 Season 44 - ABC - 9:01 p.m.

Saturday, October 9

BLUE PERIOD - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Children's Animation)

FRONT AND CENTER - Ovation - 8 a.m. (Docuseries)

Big City City Greens Season 3 - Disney - 8 a.m.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Season 18 - The CW - 8 p.m.

World’s Funniest Animals Season 2 - The CW - 9 p.m.

Sunday, October 10

Fear The Walking Dead Season 7 - AMC+ - 3:01 a.m.

The Equalizer Season 2 - CBS - 8 p.m.

LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE - The CW - 8 p.m. (Game Show)

RENOVATION INC. - HGTV - 8 p.m. (Reality)

KILLER CAMP - The CW - 9 p.m. (Game Show)

THE BURIED - Showtime - 9 p.m. (Docuseries)

THE ENGINEERING THAT BUILT THE WORLD - History - 9 p.m. (Docuseries)

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 - CBS - 9 p.m.

SEAL Team Season 5 - CBS - 10 p.m.

Murder Nation Season 2 - HLN - 10 p.m.

This Is Life With Lisa Ling Season 8 - CNN - 10 p.m.

WHEN BIG THINGS GO WRONG - History - 10 p.m. (Docuseries)

Monday, October 11

The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 - Netflix - 3:01 a.m.

THE KING'S AFFECTION - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Drama)

The Family Chantel Season 3 - TLC - 8 p.m.

Love It Or List It Season 17 - HGTV - 8 p.m.

Street Outlaws Season 4 - Discovery - 8 p.m.

We're Here Season 2 - HBO - 9 p.m.

Tuesday, October 12

Mighty Express Season 5 - Netflix - 3:01 a.m.

The Movies That Made Us Season 3 - Netflix - 3:01 a.m.

TRIAL IN THE OUTBACK - Sundance Now - 3:01 a.m. (Docuseries)

House Of Payne Season 8 (Fall Premiere) - BET - 8 p.m.

Assisted Living Season 2 (Fall Premiere) - BET - 8:30 p.m.

The Oval Season 3 - BET - 9 p.m.

CHUCKY - SyFy - 10 p.m. (Horror) (Simulcast on USA)

Wednesday, October 13

DOPESICK - Hulu - 12:01 a.m. (Drama)

JUST BEYOND - Disney+ - 3:01 a.m. (Drama)

REFLECTION OF YOU - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Drama)

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow Season 7 - The CW - 8 p.m.

Batwoman Season 3 - The CW - 9 p.m.

Sistas Season 3 - BET - 9 p.m.

CLASH OF THE COVER BANDS - 9:30 p.m. (Reality)

Killer Cases Season 2 - A&E - 10 p.m.

The Sinner Season 4 - USA - 10 p.m.

Twenties Season 2 - BET - 10 p.m.

TWENTIES AFTER-SHOW WITH B. SCOTT - BET - 10 p.m. (Talk Show)

Thursday, October 14

Another Life Season 2 - Netflix - 3:01 a.m.

AQUAMAN: KING OF ATLANTIS - HBO Max - 3:01 a.m. (Comic Book Animation)

Carl Weber's The Family Business Season 3 - BET+ - 3:01 a.m.

COVENANT - Allblk - 3:01 a.m. (Drama)

GUILTY PARTY - Paramount+ - 3:01 a.m. (Comedy)

THE KIDS TONIGHT SHOW - Peacock - 3:01 a.m. (Talk Show)

LIttle Ellen (Fall Premiere) - HBO Max - 3:01 a.m.

WHAT HAPPENED, BRITTANY MURPHY? - HBO Max - 3:01 a.m. (Docuseries)

AMERICA'S BIG DEAL - USA - 9 p.m. (Reality)

Legacies Season 4 - The CW - 9 p.m.

Project Runway Season 19 - Bravo - 9 p.m.

B Positive Season 2 - CBS - 9:30 p.m.

INDEFENSIBLE - Sundance - 11 p.m. (Docuseries)

Friday, October 15

I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER - Amazon - 12:01 a.m. (Horror)

PUPPY PLACE - Apple TV+ - 12:01 a.m. (Comedy)

KARMA'S WORLD - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Children's Animation)

MY NAME - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Drama)

You Season 3 - Netflix - 3:01 a.m.

HOME SWEET HOME - NBC - 8 p.m. (Docuseries)

Ready To Love Season 4 - OWN - 8 p.m.

LA FRONTERA WITH PATI JINICH - PBS - 9 p.m. (Docuseries)

DAY OF THE DEAD - SyFy - 10 p.m. (Horror)

Saturday, October 16

MISFIT: THE SERIES - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Comedy)

Don't Sweat The Small Stuff: The Kirstine Carlson Story (TV Movie) - Lifetime - 8 p.m.

Flirting With Romance (TV Movie) - Hallmark - 9 p.m.

Sunday, October 17

Hightown Season 2 - Starz - 8:58 p.m.

Fear The Walking Dead Season 7 - AMC - 9 p.m.

Succession Season 3 - HBO - 9 p.m.

Baptiste Season 2 - PBS - 10 p.m.

Monday, October 18

Manhunt Season 2 - Acorn TV - 3:01 a.m.

TOUGH LOVE WITH HILARY FARR - Discovery+ - 3:01 a.m. (Reality)

Hoarders Season 13 - A&E - 8 p.m.

WAKEFIELD - Showtime - 9 p.m. (Drama)

Intervention Season 23 - A&E - 10 p.m.

Tuesday, October 19

Boulet Brothers' Dragula Season 4 - Shudder - 3:01 a.m.

Gabby's Dollhouse Season 3 - Netflix - 3:01 a.m.

The Bachelorette Season 17 - ABC - 8 p.m.

Games People Play Season 2 - BET - 10 p.m.

QUEENS - ABC - 10:01 p.m. (Musical Drama)

Wednesday, October 20

Nature Season 40 - PBS - 8 p.m.

WINTER HOUSE - Bravo - 9 p.m. (Reality)

Thursday, October 21

THE NEXT THING YOU EAT - Hulu - 12:01 a.m. (Reality)

Bruh Season 2 - BET+ - 3:01 a.m.

Curious George Season 14 - Peacock - 3:01 a.m.

Go! Go! Cory Carson Season 6 - Netflix - 3:01 a.m.

INSIDERS - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Competition)

KOMI CAN'T COMMUNICATE - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Children's Animation)

LIFE'S A GLITCH WITH JULIEN BAM - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Comedy)

SEX, LOVE AND GOOP - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Reality)

The Blacklist Season 9 - NBC - 8 p.m.

The First 48 Season 22 - A&E - 8 p.m.

Friday, October 22

INVASION - Apple TV+ - 12:01 a.m. (Drama)

ADVENTURE BEAST - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Children's Animation)

INSIDE JOB - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Adult Animation)

Locke and Key Season 2 - Netflix - 3:01 a.m.

MAYA AND THE THREE - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Adult Animation)

MORE THAN BLUE - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Drama)

ROARING TWENTIES - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Docuseries)

Saturday, October 23

UNFINISHED BUSINESS - HGTV - 8 p.m. (Reality)

Switched Before Birth (TV Movie) - Lifetime - 8 p.m.

The Dead Files Season 14 - Travel - 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 24

Insecure Season 5 - HBO - 10 p.m.

Monday, October 25

All American Season 4 - The CW - 8 p.m.

4400 - The CW - 9 p.m. (Drama)

Below Deck Season 9 - Bravo - 9 p.m.

Tuesday, October 26

The Last O.G. Season 4 (Special Time) - TBS - 10 p.m.

The Last O.G. Season 4 (Time Slot Premiere) - TBS - 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 27

BEHIND THE MONSTERS - Shudder - 3:01 a.m. (Docuseries)

Sintonia Season 2 - Netflix - 3:01 a.m.

Thursday, October 28

HORROR NOIRE - Shudder - 3:01 a.m. (Anthology Horror)

Love Life Season 2 - HBO Max - 3:01 a.m.

STAR TREK: PRODIGY - Paramount+ - 3:01 a.m. (Sci-Fi Adventure)

Walker Season 2 - The CW - 8 p.m.

City Confidential Season 7 - A&E - 9 p.m.

Friday, October 29

MARADONA: BLESSED DREAM - Amazon - 12:0 a.m. (Docuseries)

SWAGGER - Apple TV+ - 12:01 a.m. (Drama)

ART IN BLOOM WITH HELEN DEALTRY - Discovery+ - 3:01 a.m. (Reality)

COLIN IN BLACK AND WHITE - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Drama)

KATE BUTTON PROJECT - Discovery+ - 3:01 a.m. (Reality)

Mythomaniac Season 2 - Netflix - 3:01 a.m.

THE TIME IT TAKES - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Drama)

Saturday, October 30

Torn From Her Arms (TV Movie) - Lifetime - 8 p.m.

The CW’s momentum will continue into November 2021 with the long-awaited return of shows like The Flash and Riverdale. Disney+ will surely get a boost over Thanksgiving weekend with the premiere of Peter Jackson’s three-part docuseries The Beatles: Get Back.

Wednesday, November 3

Property Brothers Season 6 - HGTV - 8 p.m.

Thursday, November 4

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi Season 2 - Hulu - 12:01 a.m.

Friday, November 5

Animaniacs Season 2 - Hulu - 12:01 a.m.

Big Mouth Season 5 - Netflix - 3:01 a.m.

Saturday, November 6

ARCANE - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Animated Action)

HIGHWAY TO HEAVEN - Lifetime - 8 p.m.

Sunday, November 7

Condor Season 2 - Epix - 9 p.m.

Yellowstone Season 4 (Two-Episode Premiere) - Paramount Network - 9 p.m.

Dexter Season 9 - Showtime - 9 p.m.

Tuesday, November 9

GREAT ESCAPES WITH MORGAN FREEMAN - History - 10 p.m. (Docuseries)

Wednesday, November 10

CALL THE CLOSER - HGTV - 9 p.m. (Reality)

Thursday, November 11

RAGDOLL - AMC+ - 3:01 a.m. (Drama)

Friday, November 12

THE SHRINK NEXT DOOR - Apple TV+ - 12:01 a.m. (Drama)

My Lottery Dream Home Season 12 - HGTV - 9 p.m.

TABLE WARS - HGTV - 10 p.m.

Sunday, November 14

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN - Paramount+ - 3:01 a.m. (Crime Drama)

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN (Simulcast) - Paramount Network - 9 p.m. ET

Monday, November 15

FLIPPING SHOWDOWN - HGTV - 9 p.m. (Reality)

Tuesday, November 16

Well Done with Sebastian Maniscalco Season 2 - Discovery+ - 3:01 a.m.

The Flash Season 8 - The CW - 8 p.m.

Fixer to Fabulous Season 3 - HGTV - 9 p.m.

Riverdale Season 6 - The CW - 9 p.m.

Wednesday, November 17

KENDA SELLS HOLLYWOOD - Discovery+ - 3:01 a.m. (Reality)

Tiger King Season 2 - Netflix - 3:01 a.m.

Thursday, November 18

ANNA - AMC+ - 3:01 a.m. (Drama)

Friday, November 19

The Great Season 2 - Hulu - 12:01 a.m.

COWBOY BEBOP - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Action)

Wednesday, November 24

HAWKEYE - Disney+ - 3:01 a.m. (Comic Book Action)

Thursday, November 25

THE BEATLES: GET BACK - Disney+ - 3:01 a.m. (Docuseries)

POP GOES THE VET WITH DR. JOYA - Nat Geo Wild - 11 p.m. (Reality)

Saturday, November 27

MEET YOUR MAKERS SHOWDOWN - Discovery+ - 3:01 a.m. (Reality)

Sunday, November 28

VETS ON THE BEACH - Nat Geo Wild - 8 p.m. (Reality)

The Hot Zone Season 2 - NGC - 9 p.m.

So far, the only show announced for December 2021 is the Paramount+ original drag queen competition Queen of the Universe, an international spinoff of the ever-popular RuPaul’s Drag Race. December will also see the premiere of The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+, though an exact release date has yet to be revealed.

Wednesday, December 1

Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller Season 2 - NGC - 9 p.m.

Thursday, December 2

QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE - Paramount+ - 3:01 a.m. (Competition)

Friday, December 3

Christmas Again (TV Movie) - Disney - 8 p.m.

Friday, December 17

The Witcher Season 2 - Netflix - 3:01 a.m.

Sunday, December 19

1883 - Paramount+ - 3:01 a.m. (Crime Drama)

1883 (Simulcast) - Paramount Network - 9 p.m.

Wednesday, December 22

Emily In Paris Season 2 - Netflix - 3:01 a.m.

Friday, December 31

Cobra Kai Season 4 - Netflix - 3:01 a.m.

December TBD:

THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT - Disney+ - 3:01 a.m. (Sci-Fi Action)

The following TV shows are expected to arrive at some point in 2021, however no official premiere dates have been set:

911

Abbot Elementary

Alter Ego

American Auto

Better Call Saul

The Big Leap

The Good Doctor

Grand Crew

The Great North

Family Guy

Maggie

The Masked Singer

Our Kind Of People

Ozark

The Resident

Saturday Night Live

The Simpsons

Stranger Things

The Thing About Pam

Women Of The Movement

With more shows (both new and returning) being announced every week, make sure to check back for all the latest information so you don't miss a single episode of your favorite series on television and streaming services. If you're all caught up with TV and would like to know what's coming to theaters this year, check out CinemaBlend's 2021 movie premiere date schedule.