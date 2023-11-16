32 Fantastic TV Moms That Never Got Enough Credit

Moms always deserve more credit than they get, and that goes for the wonderful matriarchs who have graced our television screens over the years. Characters like Carol Brady and Clair Huxtable are names that easily come to mind when thinking about the best TV moms, but there are so many more that deserve to be mentioned.

Sometimes mothers make mistakes despite trying their best. Others show their love in more unconventional ways, and some just seem to always get outshined by other members of their family. For one reason or another, below are some fantastic TV moms who never got enough credit.

(Image credit: Max)

Ruth Fisher (Six Feet Under)

Ruth Fisher’s whole life changed when her husband was killed in a car accident in the Six Feet Under series premiere. Not only was she tasked with continuing to run her family’s funeral home business, and come to terms with her own guilt, loneliness and identity, she had to help guide her grown children through their own grief. Ruth (Frances Conroy) wasn’t perfect — no issue on the HBO drama was black-and-white — but there was no question that she had put her children’s needs first for her whole life.

(Image credit: NBC)

Beth Pearson (This Is Us)

When your mother-in-law is the indomitable Rebecca Pearson, it’s pretty easy to get overshadowed as a mom, and that’s precisely why Beth Pearson (Susan Kelechi Watson) on This Is Us never got enough credit. Her husband Randall was definitely a good partner, but Beth was the real MVP of the parenting dynamic duo, often able to anticipate her family’s emotions and sniff out any scheming going on with their three daughters. She even became a mother figure to many more by opening her own dance studio.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Sarah Braverman (Parenthood)

Parenthood gave viewers plenty of different family dynamics to dissect, and Kristina Braverman was tough to beat as a mother, going so far as to open up a charter school for children with special needs. So it's no wonder that her sister-in-law, former wild child Sarah Braverman (Lauren Graham), was never given much credit. Sarah struggled to raise Amber and Drew as a single mother, and boy did they not make it easy on her. She may not have always had all the answers, but she loved her kids first, and in the end they figured it out together.

(Image credit: ABC)

Rainbow Johnson (black-ish)

Rainbow Johnson (Tracee Ellis Johnson) on black-ish deserves all the flowers, serving as the model of a successful working mom. Rainbow juggled being a doctor and raising five children, whom she respected as individuals. She put their problems ahead of her own to make sure they had a better life than she did as a kid.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Lorelai Gilmore (Gilmore Girls)

Lorelai Gilmore’s daughter Rory could always count on her mom for a snappy joke or pop culture reference, but Lorelai (Lauren Graham) certainly didn’t have it easy. Her relationship with her own parents was strained after getting pregnant at just 16 years old, making it all the more impressive when she made a life for her and Rory in Stars Hollow. She struggled at times to be patient with her own daughter’s mistakes, but she wasn’t too proud to accept her parents’ help when it benefited Rory.

(Image credit: Fox)

Marge Simpson (The Simpsons)

Would the Simpson family even survive without Marge? Easily the most underappreciated of the family of five, Marge never got any help from Homer over the decades, as she raised three extremely different and never-aging children. In fact, Homer was more of a fourth child in that equation, and still Marge loved her husband and her kids. I don’t think there’s a person in the world who could blame her for the occasional frustrated grunt.

(Image credit: AMC)

Michonne (The Walking Dead)

Despite her own trauma of losing a child in the walker outbreak, The Walking Dead’s Michonne (Danai Gurira) adopted Carl and Judith as her own (before going on have her own child with Rick Grimes), and she never hesitated to put her own life at risk to save them.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Penelope Alvarez (One Day at a Time)

Despite being a war veteran struggling with her own PTSD and depression, Penelope Alvarez (Justina Machado) was always able to give her children the attention they needed on One Day at a Time. She made the time, even while working as a nurse and living with her traditional Cuban mother.

(Image credit: MGM)

Morticia Addams (The Addams Family)

Morticia Addams (portrayed in the 1964 sitcom The Addams Family by Carolyn Jones) was the epitome of unconventional, but was there ever a TV mom who encouraged her children to be themselves more than her? Never bending to the expectations and societal norms of those around her, Morticia was always loyal to and protective of her family, if not a bit macabre.

(Image credit: The CW)

Jane Villanueva (Jane the Virgin)

Talk about life taking you in unexpected directions! Gina Rodriguez’s Jane Villanueva on Jane the Virgin had her own matriarchs to thank for being able to figure things out when she got pregnant by accidental artificial insemination. Such grace in the most unique of situations.

(Image credit: ABC)

Claire Dunphy (Modern Family)

Nobody said you had to have everything together in order to be a good mom. Claire Dunphy (Julie Bowen) of Modern Family often struggled with how to approach the myriad hurdles of her blended and extended family, but fans found her relatable, and she deserved a lot more credit than she got.

(Image credit: FX)

Gemma Teller Morrow (Sons of Anarchy)

The characters in the world of Sons of Anarchy all knew one thing: Don’t mess with Gemma Teller Morrow (Katey Sagal) or her family, including any of the members of SAMCRO. Gemma was willing to kill or die for her son Jax, and boy did she prove it.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Laurel Park (The Summer I Turned Pretty)

Often the less-fun mom in comparison to her BFF Susannah, Laurel Park (Jackie Chung) was undoubtedly more responsible of the two in the book-to-screen adaptation of The Summer I Turned Pretty. Even when grief drove her and Susannah’s kids to make some pretty bad decisions, she handled the teens with understanding and grace.

(Image credit: AMC)

Skyler White (Breaking Bad)

Boy did people give Skyler White (Anna Gunn) grief during Breaking Bad’s run on AMC. Sure, she was complicit in some of Walter White’s money laundering, but it’s not like she was left with much of a choice. Always doing what she thought was best for her family, she was fiercely protective of her kids — even when that meant standing up to her husband when he was at his most dangerous.

(Image credit: Fox)

Peggy Bundy (Married… With Children)

Peggy Bundy (Katey Sagal) had a lot of qualities you might not look for in a good TV mom on Married… with Children. She was lazy, obsessed with the television and didn’t exactly set the best example for the kids. She still deserves more credit than she gets, though, because she was unapologetically herself and nurturing in her own way.

(Image credit: ABC)

Roseanne Conner (Roseanne)

Roseanne Conner (Roseanne Barr) wasn’t perfect on her self-titled sitcom, but what family is? Her and Dan’s struggles to make ends meet while still wanting more for their kids was what made her relatable to so many. Her blunt and brutal honesty was what made her so funny.

(Image credit: Disney)

Chilli Heeler (Bluey)

Chilli, better known as “Mum” to the Bluey viewing audience, definitely doesn’t get as much credit in the fun department as Bluey and Bingo’s dad Bandit, but somebody’s got to remember to pack the goggles, towels and sunscreen for a day at the pool, right? Chilli takes care of a lot of the “boring” stuff, which apparently is not just a thing for human moms.

(Image credit: ABC)

Harriette Winslow (Family Matters)

Harriette Winslow (played by Jo Marie Payton until the middle of the final season) may not get brought up in the “Best TV Moms” conversation all that often, but she definitely should. If for no other reason, she kept her patience with Family Matters fan favorite Steve Urkel a lot longer than many would have.

(Image credit: Cartoon Network)

Linda Belcher (Bob’s Burgers)

Sometimes when it comes to moms and their eccentric families, it’s hard to understand how they fit in. That’s not the case with Linda Belcher on Bob’s Burgers, who may be the matriarch, but she’s as big a mess as any of them, and I mean that in the best way. Linda is wild and funny while still being incredibly loving and supportive.

(Image credit: NBC)

Jean Weir (Freaks and Geeks)

Helping your children navigate their formative years is not an easy task, and Jean Weir (Becky Ann Baker) on Freaks and Geeks definitely had her work cut out for her with her polar-opposite kiddos Lindsay and Sam. While her efforts were hit-and-miss, she wanted to connect with them so badly, and you just had to appreciate her goofy, sometimes-overbearing personality.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Rebecca Donaldson Katsopolis (Full House)

Of course Rebecca Donaldson (aka “Aunt Becky”) would go on to have twins with “Uncle Jesse” Katsopolis, but Lori Loughlin’s character on Full House was earning mom points years before that, as she gave motherly advice to Michelle, Stephanie and especially DJ after their own mom’s passing. The importance of her role to them can’t be overstated.

(Image credit: ABC)

Jessica Huang (Fresh Off The Boat)

Jessica Huang (Constance Wu) may be the queen to her kids’ pawns in the chess game of life, but the high expectations the Fresh Off the Boat matriarch set for her children just showed how much she believed in them. She was firm but devoted, and sometimes we forget those tough moms have just as much love to give.

(Image credit: Max)

Carol Foster-Lambert (Step By Step)

Anybody who successfully blends families the way the Fosters and Lamberts did on Step by Step deserves some major mom snaps, especially given the spectrum of personalities Carol Foster-Lambert’s children and stepchildren exhibited. There were growing pains, of course, but it couldn’t have worked without the endless love and support of Suzanne Somers’ character.

(Image credit: HBO)

Jane Chapman (Big Little Lies)

Given the trauma that Jane Chapman endured on Big Little Lies, there’s no wondering why she’s slow to trust people, or why she’s so protective of her son Ziggy. Never as perky or interesting or seemingly perfect as the other moms around her, her strength to survive and provide for Ziggy shouldn’t go unheralded.

(Image credit: Carsey-Werner)

Kitty Forman (That ‘70s Show)

We all know that one mom who unofficially adopts all of her kids’ friends as her own, and on That ‘70s Show, it was Eric and Laurie’s mother Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp). It speaks volumes that everybody always felt at home there, despite her husband Red’s eternally grouchy disposition. She may not get enough credit as a great TV mom, but she’s unrivaled in infectious laughter.

(Image credit: HBO)

Carmela Soprano (The Sopranos)

All moms have a lot on their plates, and let's face it: Parenting is just plain hard. So Edie Falco's Carmela Soprano on The Sopranos probably deserves some extra credit for also being married to a mob boss. Even if she didn't deserve it, I'd give it to her anyway.

(Image credit: NBC)

Annie Marks (Good Girls)

Good Girls shows just how far moms will go when they’re desperate to provide for their children. Mae Whitman played young single mother Annie Marks, but despite Annie's dangerous lifestyle, she prioritized her child and was a beacon of support during an emotional coming out story.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Christy Jolene Plunkett (Mom)

A special shoutout to the moms who are figuring it out after not having a particularly good role model themselves. This was the case for Christy (Anna Faris) on Mom, who always did her best as she faced her own struggles with sobriety and the complex relationship with her mom Bonnie.

(Image credit: NBC)

Amy Sosa (Superstore)

Amy Sosa’s kids may not have been the central focus of Superstore, but America Ferrera’s character gave a voice to many mothers out there through her storyline about having to return to work after 48 hours because the store didn’t offer maternity leave.

(Image credit: Fox)

Cindy Walsh (Beverly Hills, 90210)

Good role models seemed to be severely lacking on Beverly Hills 90210, so that should have made Cindy Walsh (Carol Potter) stand out more as one of TV’s greatest moms. She kept Brandon and Brenda grounded, while providing support as needed to their friends. Cindy put her own pain aside, only rarely showing that she, too, had struggled with the move from Minnesota to the sunny West Coast.

(Image credit: ABC)

Samantha Stephens (Bewitched)

It can’t be easy being a witch living in a non-magical world, but that’s the reality Elizabeth Montgomery’s Samantha Stephens was faced with on Bewitched. Both of her and Darrin’s children also had the nose-twitching powers, and while it’s debatable whether those abilities were best kept under wraps or not, it’s obvious that Samantha just wanted to keep her husband happy and do what was best for the kids.

(Image credit: FX)

Sam Fox (Better Things)

Loosely based on Pamela Adlon’s own life as a single mom of three daughters, Better Things’ Sam Fox was the perfect combination of protective but not overbearing. She was willing to lay down the law, but the lines of communication were always open for honest conversations about real — and sometimes tough — issues.

(Image credit: ABC)

Nora Walker (Brothers & Sisters)

Nora Walker (Sally Field) isn't often mentioned in the same sentence as TV mom icons like June Cleaver or Clair Huxtable, but she should be. In the wake of her cheating husband's death, Nora didn't have just her own problems to deal with, but she took on those of her grown children as well. In addition to being graceful, honest and loving through all the ups and downs, Nora knew how to keep the wine flowing too.

This is really just a handful of TV moms who don't get enough credit, because if we're being honest, can we ever really show too much appreciation for the women who doled out life lessons from the television screen? I didn't think so.