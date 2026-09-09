A Lanterns Fan Noticed Hal Trash-Talking John Amusingly Set Up That Tunnel Scene, And I'm Floored

Spoilers below for the latest episode of Lanterns, so be warned if you haven't yet watched it on HBO or via HBO Max subscription.

Lanterns has quickly become one of my favorite shows to debut on the 2026 TV schedule, in large part based on the wildly enjoyable on-screen relationship between co-stars Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre. But the other comic book-inspired characters and stories are also a big part of the draw, of course, and I’m loving how rewatching episodes makes details stand out that may not have upon first viewing. (Such as the “Janus Cosmetics” namecheck in Episode 3.)

Episode 4, titled “The Weenie,” certainly gives fans some rewatchable scenery during Garret Dillahunt’s nude scene, which the actor was understandably nervous about, as well as the way the Manhunter reveal went down. But it also delivered a piece of dialogue foreshadowing that was either extremely clever writing or a downright brilliant coincidence. (A shout-out hat tip to @spirimes on Reddit for this hilarious connection.)

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Hal's Harsh Complaint To Sinestro Technically Predicted John's Ring Construct

Early in the episode, fans get to see more from Hal and Sinestro's backstory-teasing conversation, during which the disgraced Lantern asks Hal about John and gets his former protégé to admit he's aware that he's meant to be replaced. Which spurs this amusingly petty reply:

(Image credit: HBO)

Tell us how you really feel, Hal. Despite all the gruffness and seeming disgust with his would-be trainee, I do think Hal has something resembling respect for John, even if he probably isn't ready to admit that to anyone yet.

There's a more apparent level of trust happening between them, though, as evidenced by Hal giving John the ring during their attempt to sneak into Will Macon's ranch and peep out all his weapons. Hal legitimately risked his own life in doing so, seeing as how he was already shot for trespassing on that very property, and he also put a lot of trust in John to figure out a feasible way to make it into Macon's lot without being detected.

Could that trust have come from his own earlier comment? Probably not, but...how exactly did John use the ring again?

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(Image credit: HBO)

John created a giant drill to bore a giant hole through the earth. Because he's what? BORING. He's literally BORING, people!

Like, I can't even believe the episode still had 2/3 to go after that. If ever there was a mic drop moment for an HBO character to acknowledge with a knowing look into the camera. Which of course doesn't even mean that it was a wholly intentional act by the writers to get all punny with it. But I'm choosing to believe that it was, because Tom King has a knack for handling silly humor in dry ways. Such as John's joke about Disneyland on the water tower.

I'm not sure how we'd even get a hard answer for whether this was purposefully forebearing dialogue or not. Maybe everything else Hal said in that conversation will also come true through double-meanings. Or maybe it'll just be something me and 7 other nerdy Lanterns fans will laugh about in future rewatches.

New episodes hit HBO and HBO Max every Sunday night at 9:00 p.m. ET, and Episode 5 is rumored to be the final installment set during the 2016 timeline.