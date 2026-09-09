I Really Hope This DCU Wonder Woman Rumor Isn't True

The superhero genre continues to be wildly popular, with multiple shared universes competing at the box office. Fans who spent years watching the DC movies in order have watched as co-CEO James Gunn crafted a new shared universe, and are curious about upcoming DC movies. There are ton of rumors swirling around, and there's one about Wonder Woman that I really hope isn't true.

After Gal Gadot's departure as Wonder Woman, fans have been curious about who might play her in the newly formed DCU. Since she's one of the most popular DC characters ever, it seems inevitable that she'd eventually get a solo movie. But a rumor on Twitter claims, the opposite. Namely:

Small Tidbit…. #WonderWoman movie is on the backburner atm (not cancelled) due to the recent #Supergirl performance So no….it’s not in pre-production…

Say it ain't so. While Supergirl was a box office disappointment, I hope that it's not going to affect too much about future projects. Wonder Woman is a beloved DC hero, and just because Craig Gillespie's blockbuster failed to perform shouldn't mean that all female-led stories deserve to be dropped. Fingers crossed this rumor doesn't end up being legit.

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When Gunn revealed his plans for the first slate of DCU projects, titled Gods and Monsters, it included a TV show set in Wonder Woman's home of Themiscyra. But it's unclear if that's still happening, or who might play Diana Prince in the new shared universe.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Of course, there are rumors swirling about who might be the new Wonder Woman in the DCU. The most popular choice is Adria Arjona, who has a history with James Gunn and has a mysterious role in the Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow. But if the above rumor is to be believed, the maybe she's actually playing someone else in the shared universe. It's unclear, but the idea of there not being a Wonder Woman movie at all seems wild to me.

The "Big Three" of DC heroes is generally known as Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman. But it's currently unclear when we'll see the latter two as part of the DCU. It seems that a new Dark Knight won't be introduced until after The Batman: Part II is released in 2028, which makes sense to avoid confusion. But it should be all clear for Wonder Woman to be introduced, before eventually getting her own movie. Let's just hope that it happens, and that the studio isn't taking Supergirl's disappointing performance as a sign to avoid Diana Prince.

The next DC movie hitting theaters is Clayface on October 23rd as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to see whether or not Wonder Woman shows up in Man of Tomorrow.