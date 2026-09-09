Gwyneth Paltrow Finally Shared The Origin Story Behind Her Wild Vagina Candle
This is quite a backstory.
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop has become something of a household name, as the lifestyle brand has become notable for its products as well as its podcasts, TV programming and more. In terms of the items the company offers, there’s body cream, makeup and various kinds of apparel. Most famously (infamously), though, the brand is also known for its vagina candle. Paltrow has discussed the product on various occasions and, during a recent interview, she opened up about the origins of the unconventional candle.
Something that Paltrow has shown since she launched her brand back in 2008 is that she’s quite meticulous when it comes to the products she sells. There seems to be a specific purpose behind the conception of each item. Yet the vagina candle was apparently birthed by accident, according to the Oscar winner. Paltrow recently appeared on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast (as seen on YouTube), where she regaled the host with the story. As she explained, it all started when she was working on a perfume scent:
Of all those scents, apparently one in particular caught the Iron Man star’s nose, and it prompted her to make a joke. Little did she know, however, that Douglas Little would have a passionate response to her quip:
Well, you heard it here, folks. That vagina candle can be attributed to the combination of Paltrow’s funny barb and Little’s creative way of thinking. I’m not sure I would’ve taken the actress/businesswoman so seriously at the time, but I’d say that everything ultimately worked out. The candle – which Paltrow says represents a “really strong feminist statement” – has been widely sold. It's also been gifted on occasion, as Paltrow gave one to Kim Kardashian following her divorce from Kanye West.
It’s hard to deny the vagina candle’s cultural footprint at this point, as it’s even been featured in a Super Bowl ad. That’s not to say that the item’s reputation is flawless. In 2021, one of the candles exploded in a customer’s home and emitted “huge flames.” Said customer eventually sued Goop for damages totalling $5 million, with the company subsequently blasting the suit. Said incident doesn’t seem to have deterred customers from buying the candle, though.
All in all, I’d say the vagina candle stands as one of Goop’s most eclectic products (next to the vagina eggs). When it comes to an invention it’s hard to say exactly when or how inspiration might strike but, if there’s anything this candle backstory proves, it’s that an idea can be sparked at almost any time.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.