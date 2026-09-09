My Favorite Ted Lasso Character Returned, And The Fan Reactions Are Incredible

Spoilers for Episode 6 of Ted Lasso’s fourth season are ahead! You can stream it with an Apple TV subscription .

The episode of Ted Lasso that just aired on the 2026 TV schedule had me singing “He’s back do-do-do-do-do”! As you likely remember, that’s a parody of the Jamie Tartt song that was sung to the tune of “Baby Shark” during the first three seasons of the great Apple TV show , and I’m singing it because Phil Dunster came back as the lovable yet cocky footballer in Season 4. Of course, I’m not the only one who is thrilled about all this, and the fan reactions are as spectacular as Jamie's return.

In true Jamie Tartt fashion, he came back to Ted Lasso by way of a questionable business decision. He had launched a vodka brand, and when Rebecca, Keeley and Roy went to his party for it, we got to see them all reunite. It was a truly glorious reunion, specifically because it involved my favorite bros, Roy and Jamie , dancing to “Jump Around” (yes, Roy Kent danced). That moment ended with Brett Goldstein’s character being hospitalized, and the other three tagging along to make sure he was OK.

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(Image credit: Apple TV)

Overall, it was a very silly storyline, but it was absolutely marvelous too. Fans are here for it all as well, as they posted all-caps reactions like:

I CANT BELIEVE THIS IS REAL IM LOSING MY MIND pic.twitter.com/qd5lntoitcSeptember 9, 2026

The dancing scene between Jamie and Roy is truly something I never could have dreamed up.

Now, even though it was reported that Dunster wasn’t in Season 4 and the rest of the men’s team wouldn't be back either, I had hoped Jamie would make a comeback. However, I could never have fathomed a bleach-blonde version of him returning in this hilarious way. Between him wearing only a strategically placed leaf, dancing with Roy, going to the hospital and then awkwardly hugging Rebecca and her boyfriend, I was cry-laughing through the whole episode.

Lots of fans were thrilled about this too, as they commented things like:

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THIS EP WAS PURE JAMIE TARTT FAN SERVICE AND SERVE IT DID‼️ - coffeegirl_99

Jamie Tartt is freakin' back! He made the episode alot more fun #TedLasso - oyemnassxo

MY FAVORITE BABYGIRL JAMIE TARTT IS BACK AND HE'S GOT BLONDE HAIR?! 😭😭😭 - MsLyraHale

Jamie Tartt rage baiting Roy Kent into saying he missed him ugh I’ve missed this sm😂❤️ #TedLasso - giselleb1234

Jamie Tartt. The man. The myth. The legend. - closer2fine

Easily top five funniest things Ted Lasso has ever done - stuckinrevmode

While Jamie was the jerk of Ted Lasso in Season 1, he became a fan favorite over the three seasons. I personally came around to Jamie in Season 3, and I fell head over heels in love with him as his bromance with Roy blossomed. So, to see it not just continue, but leap forward in such a funny way in Season 4 brought me immense joy.

Now, I’m curious if Jamie will appear again, and I’m also wondering if we’ll get to see his former teammates, like Sam, later in Season 4. After this wild episode, anything feels possible. So, to see what happens next in the aftermath of this crazy Jamie Tartt return, you can catch new episodes of Ted Lasso every Wednesday on Apple TV.