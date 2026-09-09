People Keep Commenting Taylor Swift Isn't With Travis Kelce In KC. Let's Rundown The Plans For Their (Many) Homes
Let's discuss their living situation.
As the football season kicks into gear on the 2026 TV schedule, there’s a lot of talk about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, especially considering they tied the knot at MSG in New York this summer. Specifically, as Kelce gets ready for his season kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium in KC, there's been talk about Swift remaining in NYC. However, an insider shared some insight into the newlyweds’ many homes and their potential plans for the future.
Swift has definitely been spending time in New York, and she and Kelce were seen there on a date night over the week. Despite the fan chatter about her not being around in KC, according to Page Six’s source, their “primary residence” is currently their house in Kansas:
Despite the chatter, it sounds like Kelce’s Kansas house is home for the season. The Kansas City Chiefs’ season officially begins at home on Monday, September 14. After that, the tight end and his team will be playing week after week. It’s possible Swift will be in attendance at these games, both home and away. In the past, she has regularly gone to cheer Kelce on and can usually be seen in a box.
It's also not weird that fans have been noting she's spent time in New York. Along with KC, New York, a place Swift spends a lot of time, will also continue to be a home base for them, as the insider claimed:
As I mentioned, Swift and Kelce were spotted in NYC earlier this week. They went out on a date to Ambassadors Clubhouse. This is one of the reasons people have been chattering about where the singer is right now.
Kansas City and New York are not the only places where these two can live, though. Swift also has homes in Nashville, Rhode Island and Beverly Hills. Plus, Kelce bought a lakefront home in Ohio recently. According to this insider, once the football player’s season is over, the couple could spend “plenty of time” there.
Overall, Swift and Kelce have lots of homes, which gives them flexibility to move around, as the insider claimed:
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That certainly makes sense. While these claims about where exactly they will live came from an anonymous source, we do know Travis Kelce’s football season is going to kick into high gear. That means he’ll be spending lots of time in Kansas City. It’s unclear where exactly Swift will be, but she’s proven time and time again that she is not afraid to travel frequently.
Now, the singer has been seen in New York many times throughout the year. Considering the theories and speculation about her 13th album or the potential re-release of her debut album, it will be interesting to see where her work takes her, both professionally and geographically speaking.
Overall, while Swift and Kelce's lives clearly keep them busy and literally all over the place, they have the homes to accommodate that kind of lifestyle.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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