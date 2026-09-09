Landman Added Another A+ Taylor Sheridan Vet, And I Can't Tell If They'll Be A Friend Or Foe

Whoever coined the phrase "familiarity breeds contempt" definitely never worked on a Taylor Sheridan drama, since familiarity is all the rage among his wide variety of series under the Paramount unbrella. Not just among the casts themselves, but to audiences, seeing as how three of Sheridan's productions are in the Top 10 most-watched shows of the past year. Landman, his most popular offering, is once again following that pattern with its newest Season 3 casting announcement.

When the third season of the Texas-set drama kicks off, which sadly won't happen until after the 2026 TV schedule wraps, fans will see a new familiar face in Michael Kelly, the House of Cards and Jack Ryan vet who can currently be seen co-heading up the third season of Lioness opposite Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña. In that action-packed series, Kelly portrays the CIA's Deputy Director of Operations, which is quite a bit different from the role he's filling on Landman.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Michael Kelly is set to portray the character William Crockett, who is the head honcho for the largest oil management firm on the planet. He's called "a titan of industry," and it's said that "everything baout him exudes efficiency and money." So he's powerful, rich, and likely doesn't make much time to deal with people's crap. In other words, he'll fit right in with Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy and Andy Garcia's Gallino.

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But which of those characters will Mr. Crockett be more aligned with? Will audiences see him enter the show as a friend and supportive backer for whatever plans Tommy has cooking? The fact that "efficiency" is part of his character description makes me think it's possible, since Tommy is not one to suffer inefficient fools. He's practical and pragmatic all the way, especially if it also coincides with making a lot of money.

Of course, having that one detail in common doesn't necessarily mean William and Tommy will become fast friends. Anyone in the oil field with billions of dollars like that is bound to have a particular personality, and I can't see Tommy putting up with him for very long if they don't immediately mesh.

Circling back to how Michael Kelly is far from the only Landman actor to be reteaming with Taylor Sheridan, here are some of the show's other regulars, recurrers and more that have been in the mega-producer's other shows.

Landman Stars Who Appeared In Other Taylor Sheridan Series

Billy Bob Thornton - 1883

Michelle Randolph - 1923

James Jordan - Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, 1883, Lioness

Sam Elliott - 1883

J.R. Villarreal - Dutton Ranch

Wolé Parks - Yellowstone

Something tells me this won't be the last time it happens, either. Nicole Kidman and Ali Larter would be perfecto screenmates, don't you agree?

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Landman Season 3 doesn't yet have a premiere date set in stone, but given the drama is currently in production, it'll likely pop onto streaming (via Paramount+ subscription) at some point in early 2027.