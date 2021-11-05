A Survivor 41 Castmate Is Talking A Lot Of Smack Following Elimination
The ousted Survivor star names a few names, and CBS is one of them.
Read on only if you’ve watched the Nov. 3 episode of Survivor 41!
The latest tribal council on Survivor 41 was probably the most “live” it has ever been in the history of the show. There was a fake idol, a real idol and the Shot in the Dark played for the very first time. The contestants even had to do two rounds of whispered, last-minute strategy-making. When all was said and done, though, it was Sydney Segal who found herself on the wrong end of the votes. Following her elimination, the ousted castmate has since been talking a lot of smack about CBS and her fellow players.
The beginning of the end for Sydney Segal was really Erika Casupanan’s decision to flip the merge group immunity. If Casupanan hadn’t done so, Segal would literally still be in the game and Xander Hastings would have been in a serious pickle. In an interview with Us Weekly, Segal called the merge twist that sent her packing “the stupidest shit ever” and claimed that CBS’ ratings were going to “fucking plummet” because of her exit. She also told Entertainment Weekly:
It's certainly interesting that Sydney Segal thinks she was the ultimate threat on the island. I can think of a few other big hitters that would technically outrank her in that department. Namely, Evvie Jagoda (who managed to have Xander Hastings still on her side, even after it came out that she spilled his secrets earlier in the game) and Shan Smith (who is single-handedly killing it as the season’s villain). Given that Segal wasn't given much screentime at all prior to the last tribal, her recent claims are coming across as those of the infamous Noura Salman (Survivor: Island of the Idols) – big personality but not a lot of big moves.
To be fair, playing for the Shot in the Dark was the best thing Sydney Segal could have done at that moment. (If it had panned out in her favor, then Evvie Jagoda would’ve been out instead.) Nevertheless, she has some harsh comments for the players still left in the game. In fact, she told EW that she played the new twist precisely because she didn't want to leave it in these “fucking losers’ hands.”
Sydney Segal continued that she didn't trust Deshawn Radden and Naseer Muttalif while on the show, saying of the latter that he was “extremely difficult to live with.” Moreover, the latest eliminated Survivor 41 contestant had quite a lot to say about Heather Aldret, the oldest player still left. Though Segal takes “20 percent of the blame” for the evidently terrible relationship, she said that Aldret was frequently “disparaging” and acted like “a 52-year-old child.” She explained,
Yet again, this is surprising to hear coming from Sydney Segal because fans didn't exactly see her strategize or talk a lot on Survivor 41. (The same goes for Heather Aldret.) But what's even more surprising is that Segal apparently had been told from other players “from both sides” since the show ended that her vote out was the beginning of the end for them. On that note, Segal said,
Survivor 41 is now at the individual portion of the game, but the remaining contestants are seemingly split into racial alliances. The Yase three look to be in the deeper trouble, with some cracks possibly forming in the Survivor “Cookout” alliance. To find out what happens, check out new episodes on CBS on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST.
