After Becky Lynch Fracas, WWE's Charlotte Flair Has Strong Words For Anyone Who Says She's 'Difficult'

WWE goes live with its Survivor Series pay-per-view on Sunday, and it’s apparently using a little real-life drama to inject more tension into an ongoing storyline. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will face off against Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, weeks after reports the two had a real confrontation backstage after Flair went off-script during a planned segment. Lynch recently spoke her piece about what happened behind the scenes, and now Flair had something to add possibly for Lynch or any superstar who would say she's “difficult” to work with .

Charlotte Flair spoke to BT Sport in broad terms about her current position in the WWE and some of those recent rumors swirling around her. After complimenting her dominance and confidence as a competitor, the interviewer asked if she felt others responded negatively to that. Flair, seemingly viewing this as a chance to speak on the rumors, defended her actions and fired back at any potential critics:

It obviously does rub people the wrong way. But if I was a man, would it rub people the wrong way? No one ever looks at a man and goes, ‘Why does he want to be World Champion again? Well, he’s been on top all these years.’ Is it because I’m a woman? Is it because I’ve done it all? Because we have a smaller division? Why? ‘Charlotte’s difficult.’ Why? Because I stand up for what I believe in, that makes me difficult? But if I was a man, I’d have big balls, right? No. I know how good I am, man or woman. I am the best.

The star certainly didn't mince words when stating her case. Undoubtedly, these recent comments could likely help to increase the hype for her upcoming match with Becky Lynch at Survivor Series. The match was likely to happen ahead of the backstage conflict, considering Champions of competing brands often go head-to-head during Survivor Series. However, the additional real-life drama between the two certainly creates an added layer of intrigue.

Thought the reports have indicated a rough situation between the stars, it's possible that things may have cooled down a bit now. Personally, I think that if things were as toxic between them at this point as they once were weeks ago, the WWE may not have decided to put them in a ring together. Of course, at this point, all we can really do is speculate on the current status of the wrestlers' relationship.

WWE’s Survivor Series airs live on Peacock beginning on Sunday, November 21st at 8 p.m. ET. Sparks will surely fly between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, and fans will be watching to see if both can keep it professionally entertaining and prevent any personal feelings from seeping in.