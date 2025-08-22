Hacks Creator Shares With Elizabeth Warren 'One Of The Most Tragic Things' About The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Getting Canceled
Hacks co-creator speaks out on life imitating art.
Stephen Colbert’s announcement that The Late Show would be coming to an end next year has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. Many other late-night hosts have spoken out in solidarity, and others are now wondering how secure their jobs are, since Paramount cited economic reasons for the decision to end the show. However, some believe Colbert’s firing had other causes.
Whatever the reason, Stephen Colbert being off The Late Show will certainly quell one of the strongest voices critical of President Trump. Paul W. Downs, co-creator of Hacks -- a show whose most recent season saw a late-night talk show battle with its network, and ultimately end up out of a job because of it -- recently told Senator Elizabeth Warren on YouTube that he thinks the loss of Colbert is “tragic” because he made complicated issues “accessible” to people. He said…
Stephen Colbert had become one of the more outspoken critics of President Trump during his nightly monologue, and the news that his show was ending came just days after he called parent company Paramount’s lawsuit settlement with the President a “bribe” in order to get regulatory approval for the company’s merger with Skydance. That merger was recently completed.
While a great deal has been made about the objectivity of CBS News, Colbert is a comedian. As such, poking fun at those in charge is sort of the gig. As Downs points out, Colbert’s voice wasn’t necessarily partisan; however, his ability to joke at political events made complicated issues understandable regardless of your particular politics. Even if you didn't fully agree with the joke, it could help you understand what the issue at hand was and what it meant.
While there might be fear that Colbert’s situation could lead others in the world of comedy to hold back on making jokes about those in power, that doesn’t appear to be the case so far. Colbert has continued to poke fun at President Trump, even offering a new “show” about the Vice President to Netflix. Meanwhile, other hosts, like Jimmy Kimmel, have supported their fellow late-night host.
The Late Show ends in May 2026. What Stephen Colbert will do after that is anybody’s guess at this point, though it’s unlikely he’ll have trouble finding work. Maybe he can get a gig as an advisor on Hacks.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.