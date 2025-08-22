Hacks Creator Shares With Elizabeth Warren 'One Of The Most Tragic Things' About The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Getting Canceled

Stephen Colbert’s announcement that The Late Show would be coming to an end next year has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. Many other late-night hosts have spoken out in solidarity, and others are now wondering how secure their jobs are, since Paramount cited economic reasons for the decision to end the show. However, some believe Colbert’s firing had other causes.

Whatever the reason, Stephen Colbert being off The Late Show will certainly quell one of the strongest voices critical of President Trump. Paul W. Downs, co-creator of Hacks -- a show whose most recent season saw a late-night talk show battle with its network, and ultimately end up out of a job because of it -- recently told Senator Elizabeth Warren on YouTube that he thinks the loss of Colbert is “tragic” because he made complicated issues “accessible” to people. He said…

I think that’s one of the most tragic things about the cancellation of the Stephen Colbert show is that he was one of the hosts that was actually speaking truth to power, and talking about some of the absurdity that’s happening in Washington, and making it accessible for people from both sides to understand what’s happening.

Stephen Colbert had become one of the more outspoken critics of President Trump during his nightly monologue, and the news that his show was ending came just days after he called parent company Paramount’s lawsuit settlement with the President a “bribe” in order to get regulatory approval for the company’s merger with Skydance. That merger was recently completed.

While a great deal has been made about the objectivity of CBS News, Colbert is a comedian. As such, poking fun at those in charge is sort of the gig. As Downs points out, Colbert’s voice wasn’t necessarily partisan; however, his ability to joke at political events made complicated issues understandable regardless of your particular politics. Even if you didn't fully agree with the joke, it could help you understand what the issue at hand was and what it meant.

While there might be fear that Colbert’s situation could lead others in the world of comedy to hold back on making jokes about those in power, that doesn’t appear to be the case so far. Colbert has continued to poke fun at President Trump, even offering a new “show” about the Vice President to Netflix. Meanwhile, other hosts, like Jimmy Kimmel, have supported their fellow late-night host.

The Late Show ends in May 2026. What Stephen Colbert will do after that is anybody’s guess at this point, though it’s unlikely he’ll have trouble finding work. Maybe he can get a gig as an advisor on Hacks.