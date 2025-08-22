Georgie & Mandy's Latest Look At Season 2 Hints At A Big Fight, But Not The One Were Expecting

A new season of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is headed to the 2025 TV schedule, and I'm expecting a lot of drama. Season 1's ending featured an odd moment between Mandy and her boss/former lover, and their dynamic could be a point of tension in Season 2. Now, there seems to be a fight on the way, though it's not the one I was expecting after the latest tease by its showrunner.

Steve Molaro, co-showrunner for Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, is gearing up for the new season on the 2025 TV schedule and sharing pictures of the upcoming season over on Instagram. While I expected some fights to happen in Season 2, I didn't think Georgie would have a black eye and a cut lip. Check out his bruised-up face below:

Georgie is typically known to be a pleasant and easy-going guy, especially in adulthood. To see Montana Jordan's character with a black eye and a cut has me worried about what might've happened, and I'm wondering if he ends up getting in a scuffle in a future episode of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.

Based on what I've seen in Young Sheldon, Medford doesn't seem like the kind of place someone would get ambushed and attacked. Given that, I have to think that Georgie got into a fight with someone. I'm not sure who, or for what reason, but surely he didn't try to take on Mandy's boss at the TV station, right?

If I had to speculate, this will be an episode of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage where he gets into it at an event with some unruly patron. I don't think Mandy would be thrilled to hear Georgie got into a fight, whatever the cause, and I don't think it'll help her growing fear that he's too immature for her.

I will say that Season 1 of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage featured a lot of red flags that they may break up, and they always seemed to patch things up by the end of the episode. All this to say, the black eye could be no big deal whatsoever, and by the time Season 2 finally gets rolling, it's quickly forgotten about.

As a fan of the CBS sitcom who watched Young Sheldon, I hope that Season 2 continues the trend of bringing in surprising guest stars. Having the voice of Jay Leno in Season 1 was a fun treat, and it'd be cool to see other icons of the '90s in the flashback series. That said, I'm sure many fans would prefer to see Sheldon Cooper finally make an appearance after he was left out of Season 1.

On that note, I'm also wondering if a potential new guest star could be the person who gave Georgie that black eye.

We'll see what happens with Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage returns for Season 2 on CBS this fall. New episodes kick off on Thursday, October 16th. So make sure to mark those calendars and catch up on Season 1.