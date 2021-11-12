WWE's Becky Lynch Isn't Saying Much About Charlotte Flair Feud, But It's Everything

The WWE faced a lot of problems throughout 2021, and apparently, it’s still dealing with a few when it comes to one of its biggest stars, Charlotte Flair. Weeks after Flair allegedly went off-script during SmackDown and had a backstage altercation with fellow superstar Becky Lynch , we now have an official statement of sorts from Lynch about what went down. Granted, she didn’t say much, but what little she said was everything.

Becky Lynch appeared as a guest on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast and was asked outright about the incident regarding her WWE coworker, Charlotte Flair. Lynch didn’t refute anything about the allegation that Flair went off-script during their now-infamous title exchange segment on SmackDown, and tried to address the reports regarding her and Flair without saying too much.

I don’t know, man. We don’t talk anymore. We don’t talk. So all I’ll say is the locker room needs a hero sometimes. And sometimes somebody’s gotta be a hero. I’m all right being that hero. That’s what I’ll say on that matter.

Becky Lynch didn’t explicitly say the reports were true, but based on that response, it seems like she’s definitely confirming she stood up to Charlotte Flair backstage following that fateful SmackDown. Lynch is the first of the two to speak publicly about the incident, as Flair has remained silent amidst speculation on her wants and wishes with the WWE going forward .

Wrestling fans can undoubtedly understand why Becky Lynch would be upset about what occurred with Charlotte Flair, but the response didn’t explicitly confirm there is still bad blood between the two. However, that did come later when host Jimmy Traina directly asked if Lynch trusted Charlotte Flair and got a simple “no” in response. Traina pushed a bit more and asked if the two were friends or used to be friends, and Lynch said the following.

We used to be best friends.

One thing to note about the comments is that Becky Lynch did the interview out of character. This is to say that this wasn’t her heel persona frequently seen on Monday Night Raw, but the real-life Becky Lynch. Regardless, it could be possible that Lynch is playing up the drama here and is in a better place with Charlotte Flair.

The two will face off at Survivor Series on Sunday, November 21. Would the WWE let two of its biggest stars have a match on one of its biggest pay-per-views if there’s a chance of it going completely sideways and turning into a real-life brawl? It’s an interesting question, and I’m assuming fans will tune in to find out the answer.

Charlotte Flair is expected to appear on SmackDown soon, which airs on Fox on Fridays starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. I wouldn’t hold my breath for a Becky Lynch appearance considering her move to Monday Night Raw, and especially after these recent comments. It may be best just to keep the two separated for as long as possible.