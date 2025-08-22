I Didn't Have Christina Haack, Heather El Moussa And Tarek El Moussa Trying To Figure Out How Their Kids Are Related On My Bingo Card

Blended families are something, aren’t they? A group that knows a lot (or, if a recent chat is to be believed, maybe not so much) about such a thing would be the stars of The Flip Off (which survived a summer of HGTV cancellations and was just renewed for Season 2), Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa and his second wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. The Selling Sunset star shared a video recently that shows the group trying to figure out how their kids are related, and while I didn’t have this convo on my 2025 bingo card, their questions are certainly fair ones.

What Did Christina Haack, Heather Rae And Tarek El Moussa Say While Trying To Figure Out How Their Kids Are Related?

To be totally fair to the Haack/El Moussa/Anstead clan, theirs is a relatively twisty family combo. Christina Haack recently went through a (very contentious, expensive and public) divorce from her third husband, Josh Hall, after first being married to and divorced from Tarek El Moussa (they share kids Taylor and Brayden), and then being wed to Ant Anstead (with whom she shares son Hudson). El Moussa married Heather Rae in 2021, and they have a son, Tristan.

Luckily, not only have have Christina, Tarek and Heather been able to figure out co-parenting the kids (along with Haack and Anstead mending their once broken fences for the benefit of Hudson), but the trio has actually become close enough that they’re able to work on the popular house flipping competition, The Flip Off to beautifully chaotic success.

But a recent video from Heather, which was reposted to Christina’s Instagram Stories, shows that they might not be completely clear on how everyone’s related now. They were hanging out with Christina’s new boyfriend, Chris Larocca, leading to this exchange:

Chris: [to Tarek] So, with Hudson, what is your relationship? Are you his ex-stepdad? Ex-uncle?

Tarek: Uncle? Am I her brother? This is actually a very good question.

Christina: Wait, wait, wait…Brayden’s his half-brother and you’re his half-dad…half step-dad [laughs]. Half ex-step-dad?

Wow. Even considering all the ins and outs of who has kids with whom and such, this is a wild discussion. It continued back and forth until Heather (who was the one recording it) looked at the camera and asked:

Heather: Should we ChatGPT this, you guys? Can anyone tell us what Tarek would be to Hudson?

Tarek: This is a real dilemma, actually.

Heather: This is what tequila does. I need to really think this through…

I mean, honestly, if everyone here has had tequila, that explains a lot of this! From my basic understanding of the timeline of marriages and births, because Christina and Tarek were married first, he and Hudson (again, he’s her son with her second husband, Ant) were never technically related, even through marriage. Though, of course, Hudson is half-siblings with Taylor and Brayden (they all share Christina as their mom), while Taylor and Brayden are also half-siblings with Tristan (they all share Tarek as their dad).

See what you can do sober?! I also have the wonders of caffeine on my side, but I guess that’s a topic for another article.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At any rate, I can only assume that the HGTV stars do know exactly how everyone in their familial circle is related (or not) to each other, but a little bit of boozy fun and a direct question simply threw them off for a bit.