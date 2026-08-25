Why I'm Worried Big Brother's Dee Valladares Has Already Lost The Game

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Tuesday, August 25th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV and read at your own risk!

Dee Valladares was set to have an easy second HOH week, and somehow, it's transformed into something overly complicated. The Survivor winner is spiraling out of control as she prepares for the back half of the game, and I fear she's already lost out on Big Brother's grand prize.

For those who aren't current on the house action, Dee has effectively ended the Mosh Pit, pairing her nomination of Drew Campbell with Mallory Aurichio following LaLa Verrett winning the veto. It seems transparent to more than a few in her alliance that the goal is to take out someone in F.A.P. by the week's end, and it's game moves like that which have me thinking she's going to really struggle for multiple reasons as this game continues.

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Dee's Gameplay Has Made Her Untrustworthy In The Game

The betrayal was clear on Mallory's face when Dee told her she'd be going up, and it reminded me of what Kamu Kirk told CinemaBlend when we spoke to him. Dee seemingly enjoys lying and deceiving, and she has consistently done that to people she was aligned with in Big Brother.

Dee is making big game moves and entertaining television, but it comes at a huge cost. She's making the people who trust her look like fools and burning bridges left and right. A lot of people will be gunning for her next HOH until the game is over. Can Dee win out and guarantee her safety from here on out? I'm not hopeful.

I Don't Think She'll Win If We Have A Bitter Jury

If Dee does make it to the end, I'm currently wondering who in this jury would want to vote for her compared to others. She's done a poor job of cultivating in-game relationships, spending most all of her time with either Rick Devens, Angela Murray, or Barrett Pfeiffer. There's little to no relationship with everyone else, which puts her at a huge disadvantage.

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Dee's closest allies are, realistically, people who would vote for her to win in the end. Not only does that remove a vote she'd have to win, but all of them have better relationships with everyone else in the house than she does. Barrett would have F.A.P's support in jury, as would Drew, and literally everyone loves Rick Devens.

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Dee has orchestrated relationships in which the only people who would vote for her to win need to be in the jury for her to win. This is why people who want to win Big Brother don't ignore the social element of the game, and don't only associate with the people they're working closest with. There's a chance she could dig herself out of this hole if she starts next week, but based on how she's moving lately, I don't see that happening.

Big Brother continues on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. The 1000th episode is right around the corner, and with a big twist planned, I'm eager to see how this shapes Season 28.