Dee Valladeres Told Me The Thing She Loves Most About Big Brother, And It Wasn't What I Expected

Dee Valladares came into Big Brother as a former winner of Survivor, a show some would argue is the superior reality competition series to appear on. Let's face it, Survivor prize money is better, and contestants spend a third of the time on the island that they would in the BB house. And yet, Dee came out of the experience saying she loves the show, and believe it or not, the length is a major reason why.

CinemaBlend had a chance to submit questions for Dee ahead of her trip to the jury house. After asking how she managed to stay in the game for so long despite being a massive target, I had to know what she loved about playing Big Brother. I was surprised to hear that she found the amount of time she was in the house to be one of the best parts, and she explained her reasoning:

Contrary to popular belief, I enjoyed the length. I know it sounds a little crazy to say, but the length allows you to kind of embody everything of who you are. All my frustrations, laughter, when I was a bitch, you know, everything. Everything about it.

First off, it's funny to hear a Survivor winner say they loved playing Big Brother, especially after Cirie Fields struggled so much in Season 25. Cirie was more or less over the experience toward the end of her time in the game. However, based on the way Dee talks about this, it sounds like she'd jump at the chance to come back next season.

Dee added that another element that elevated the experience was the incredibly open nature of the gameplay. The former Houseguest, who was evicted when Drew chose Rick Devens over her to take to the Final Three, explained that she most enjoyed the open feeling of the game and the freedom it allowed:

It really did feel like it was our house and our rules, that we could do whatever we want with the game. I feel like I went straight to it and I fell in love with it immediately. Honestly, I have never laughed and had so much fun in another game before like I did on Big Brother.

I can understand why Dee may feel she had so much freedom after she successfully bent the rules of her BB Bribe to guarantee safety for her and the Icons against Yash Patel. Some believed the way Dee manipulated the rules made for unfair gameplay, but the fact that it was allowed showed how much of a master gamer she is.

Ultimately, Dee fell short of winning Big Brother, and I think there were some questions about whether she would've gotten the jury votes she needed to win in any case. I'd love to see her come back to play a more low-key game, but I question whether Dee would be capable of that, given her constant need to make moves in Season 28.

It's interesting to see Dee's thoughts, and I'll be curious to see what Rick Devens has to say when he comes out. He's officially lasted more days in Big Brother than he ever did across his appearances on Survivor. If he ends up winning that big prize money, would he say he prefers BB to life on the island?

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We won't have long to wait and find out, as Big Brother Season 28's finale airs on CBS on October 1st amid the 2026 TV schedule. I'm genuinely not sure who is going to win this season, but I'm sure there will be a lot to say after that's finally revealed.