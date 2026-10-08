I Need To Know If Big Brother's Melody And Drew Are Together, And Other Houseguests Are Toying With Us

Big Brother Season 28 might be over, but the postseason fun has only just begun. I guess I didn't get enough of Drew Campbell and Melody Morris when watching the live feeds with my Paramount+ subscription, because I'm determined to spend the rest of the 2026 TV schedule figuring out whether these two are together.

It made sense when they were playing the game that Melody and Drew would never admit they were a couple. Those who want to win Big Brother try to avoid showmances, but as we've seen, sometimes it's unavoidable. That said, we don't know if they're still together, and now other Houseguests are toying with us about the rampant speculation.

Houseguests Started Posting Pics With Drew And Melody At A Party

Several Big Brother houseguests were invited to hang with the latest cast of The Challenge for a watch party of the latest episode. Drew and Melody made the invite list, and others in attendance made sure to feature them in their pictures when possible. Take a look at what Season 28's Jason De Puy posted, as well as what former BB winners Ashley Hollis and Kaycee Clark shared on Instagram Stories :

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Now, Melody and Drew clearly know these photos are being posted, and they even posed for them. They've also leaned into the speculation, as they're appearing in each other's Cameo messages to fans and continuing to tease the possibility of a relationship. Are they at the same level as Rome Seymour and Lyric Medeiros and thinking of moving in together, or are they just trolling fans for engagement?

Why I'm So Invested In The MeloDrew Chatter

I spent so long watching Big Brother online that I can't help but feel invested in learning whether Drew and Melody are together. It's not like I need them to be in a relationship. I just feel like I didn't get resolution one way or another, and they're now stuck in a "will they, won't they" situation.

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I'm guessing even Drew and Melody aren't sure where this is headed and are taking things slow. In fairness, we recently heard former Big Brother Houseguest Claire Rehfuss say that's the best strategy when it comes to figuring out a relationship, rather than leaning into peer pressure and getting too serious.

Drew and Melody are both young, and while we've seen young love evolve into lasting marriages in Big Brother, there's nothing wrong with just enjoying life and one another's company. We'll see where things stand once we're a couple of months down the road and the invites to parties around Los Angeles die down. Until then, I'm more apt to think they're just doing the same thing they were in the house: constantly flirting and cuddling, and not taking things much further beyond that.

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Drewlody fans can check out their past moments in Big Brother Season 28, which is available to stream in its entirety on Paramount+. I'm keeping my eyes peeled for any other updates that they're a couple in the meantime, but I don't think that announcement is coming for a while.