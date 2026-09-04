A Big Brother Fan Recorded Mallory's Live Reaction To Devens In The Blockbuster, And She’s Big Mad

This was finally going to be the week. After more than a month of the Big Brother houseguests conspiring and trying to put together a plan to eliminate one of the icons, this was going to be the week where one of them finally went home. Except, of course, the big move we’ve all been waiting for didn’t happen because Survivor legend Rick Devens won the BB Blockbuster. He’s still in the house, and no one is angrier about it than eliminated fan favorite Mallory Aurichio.

Last night, many fans and former Big Brother alumni got together to watch the live eviction episode, and videos from the event are starting to emerge. The best one is an extended shot of Mallory watching the Blockbuster. She’s clearly rooting hard for Taylor, and when Devens wins, well, her face says it all. You can watch how big mad she is below…

Partially because of reactions like that, the Pipe Queen was a big fan favorite during her time in the Big Brother house. She was the first non-icon voted by fans to enter the Time Capsule, and many were rooting for her to figure out a path forward with the members of her FAP alliance, Melody, Barrett and Drew. Thanks in part to a lack of HOH wins and the conflicted loyalties of Barrett and Drew who are also aligned with the icons, the likeable foursome wasn’t able to really get anything done.

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Something shifted in Barrett, however, when Mallory was voted out last week. He’s now on a mission to get one of the icons out, seemingly as revenge, and last night was poised to be the moment where he finally turned on them to eliminate Devens. I’m sure Mallory was eagerly awaiting the turn he promised in several confessionals and on the live feeds, but after the Survivor favorite won, it ended up being business as usual. Lala went home. It's already a new week though, and you can check out our live feed spoilers here.

Regardless of who went home, I bet that watch party was an absolute blast and not just because you can spot a bunch of Big Brother alumni in the video including Rachel Reilly, who has been vocally supportive of the icons. With all of our viewing habits becoming increasingly segmented, it can sometimes feel really isolating to enjoy shows like Big Brother. Sure, there’s a robust community on social media, but it’s not the same as connecting with people in person about it. Watch parties can be a great way to feel that bond and to be reminded that there are many people who are just as passionate as you are.

Big Brother will return this week with a brand new episode on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. I’d say this will be the week where one of the newbies finally gets an icon out, but since we’ve all been saying that for the last month, maybe I’ll just wait and see what happens.