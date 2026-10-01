What Big Brother's Dee Valladares Would Do Differently If She Returned To Play

Dee Valladares may not have won Big Brother, but the former Survivor winner proved she had what it took to last in the game. She even fell in love with the CBS competition series, which makes her an easy choice to return for a future all-star season or whatever the show cooks up.

With the 2026 TV schedule wrapping up its time with Big Brother, CinemaBlend submitted questions to Dee ahead of her trip to sequester ahead of finale night. I asked a hypothetical about what she'd do differently if she ever played again, and it should come as no surprise that she had to credit Rick Devens and how he played as her model:

He is the GOAT. I love that guy. He was very good at keeping his cards to his chest and I think the second time around [I'd do that]. It's three months. I get bored. I love to talk. I love to gossip! I'm a chismosa, so I think what I'd do differently is keep my cards closer to my chest. Which I felt like I did pretty good early on, and then I kind of got comfortable at the end and I would start blabbering because you're bored and there's nothing to do.

I love that Dee owned up to the fact that she was a huge gossip and made moves strictly out of boredom. Sure, it made Big Brother Season 28 more exciting than it might've been otherwise, but it also cost her a Final 3 spot that Devens is in.

Dee didn't necessarily say she regretted how she played, but she likely understands that one can't play Big Brother the same way twice. She continued to explain why she worked the way she did, and assured CinemaBlend she'd be watching and thinking more on this topic:

Sometimes you think, 'I'll keep that secret,' and then you don't just because I'm bored and I want to talk about something! I think I'll be a little more reserved in that way. I'm sure when I watch it back I'll figure out a lot more answers to this question.

As for whether Dee could return to play Big Brother, there have been many instances in the past where former Houseguests were welcomed back into the cast. There have also been many pleas for a third all-star season, despite how poorly the last one was received.

Variety reported an 8% increase in Big Brother viewership compared to last season, so it seems Dee and Devens did give the summer show an added boost. If they're bringing more ratings to a legacy show, I think it's easier to convince BB to find another season Dee can compete in.

One has to wonder how Dee would do in another season, especially one that may not grant her the same advantages she, Devens, and Angela Murray received as "Icons." They exclusively competed for the Week 1 HOH and, thanks to the fan vote, had first dibs on some of the best powers of the season. Dee benefited heavily from her BB Bribe, as well as the Diamond Power of Veto that Devens won that saved her from eviction.

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Remove the powers and go into the house with the reputation that you backstab all your allies? Playing Big Brother a second time would be a rough journey for Dee, but I think she's enough of a gamer that she could find a way to survive.

It'll be interesting to see what all the Houseguests have to say about Big Brother Season 28 a couple of weeks after the season ends. Unfortunately, I'm already jonesing for another season, so I can't wait to watch it all again come next summer!