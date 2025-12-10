Big Brother's Rachel Reilly And Keanu Soto Are Feuding Again, And She Wants To Take That Battle To Another Reality Show

Big Brother Season 27 remains a topic of discussion, as it's still been making headlines in the months since Ashley Hollis won that prize money. On the heels of Vince Panaro's ex-girlfriend saying she wants to be on the show, we now have Rachel Reilly talking about a reality TV return as well. She also wants to compete on a CBS series, but mainly because she has a score to settle with former Houseguest Keanu Soto.

Rachel and Keanu had a volatile relationship throughout much of Season 27 and, while the BB legend seemed to bury the hatchet with America's Favorite Player immediately after the show, things have changed. For those who aren't heavily following Big Brother again until the 2026 TV schedule kicks off, here's what happened.

Keanu Called Rachel And Other Big Brother Season 27 Houseguests "Irrelevant"

Keanu has been playing video games on Twitch lately and, as one might guess, there are a fair number of Big Brother fans who watch and ask him questions about the show. During a recent stream, the former player was asked about his relationship with his fellow Houseguests outside of the game, which led to him saying this:

Rachel, Jimmy, Ashley...I love them as people, don't get me wrong, but they're trying to elevate their stardom by trying to bring down other people. They're trying to elevate themselves by bringing down other people, and I don't fuck with that. You know what I mean? Why are you trying to talk bad on other people to try and raise yourself? If anything, you just make yourself look more irrelevant more than anything.

Keanu has a problem with these Houseguests allegedly "bringing down" other people, likely referring to some of the postseason drama that's happened between the cast on X and at various meetups. Ashley and Morgan have had some issues since the show ended, and Jimmy Heagerty has caught flak from others for revealing information about other Houseguests that the public had not previously known.

I hadn't noticed any of that behavior from Rachel in the postseason, but Keanu continued to lump her in with the other Big Brother players as he shared more remarks:

I feel like a lot of them realize they are irrelevant, so they feel like they have to maximize this window before next year starts, and they completely get forgotten about for them to have some sort of relevancy right now...Honestly, nobody really talks about them and for good reason. It is what it is.

Keanu's comments quickly made their way from Twitch to X, and they have the fanbase talking. So what did former Big Brother winner Rachel Reilly have to say about being called "irrelevant" by her former ally?

Rachel Wants To Settle Their Feud On A Different Kind Of Show

One thing about Rachel Reilly is that she'll never back down from someone talking smack, so I wasn't surprised to see her in the comments of @GamerVev, who is known for having accurate leaks on reality show castings. The account mentioned that someone from Big Brother Season 27 was being targeted for Season 42 of The Challenge, and Rachel said if it's Keanu, sign her up too:

Drop him I’ll go - after his disrespectful rant I’d love to prove who the has been isDecember 10, 2025

If The Challenge is looking to scoop up a bunch of Big Brother fans, casting Rachel and Keanu on the same season would be a way to do it. The series already has a habit of bringing on former Houseguests and, yes, they do tend to fight when they get back together.

I'm sure there are many examples, but I think back to when Big Brother 20 Houseguests Kaycee Clark and Bayleigh Dayton fought when they were on The Challenge, and it practically ruined their friendship. I would say the same thing may happen to Keanu and Rachel if they end up on the show, though I would say they were more "frenemies" on BB than anything else.

It should be noted that nothing is confirmed about The Challenge Season 42 at this time. That said, if the rumor is true about the show looking to add someone from Big Brother Season 27, it makes sense that Keanu would be selected. Not only was he one of the winningest Houseguests when it came to competitions, but he also won America's Favorite Player. We'll just have to wait and see if this happens, and if Rachel gets a call as well.

Big Brother Season 27 is available to stream over on Paramount+, along with all other previous seasons of the CBS reality series. Check it out while we wait for summer, which will usher in more content from the long-running TV franchise.