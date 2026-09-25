Dee's Advice For Future Big Brother Houseguests Is Exactly What The Series Needs
I need her to give a pep talk to every future Houseguest.
Dee Valladares was finally evicted from the Big Brother house just ahead of the Final Three, which is much further along than I originally assumed she'd go. The Survivor 45 winner had a massive target on her back coming in, and after hearing her advice for future Houseguests on how to stay in the game, I can more easily see how she managed to make it so close to the end.
As the remaining Houseguests played Part 1 of the Final HOH competition, I had a chance to send questions to Dee ahead of her visit to the jury house. I had to ask if she had any secrets about how to stay in the game, as she had a couple of close calls even after Rick Devens saved her with his Diamond Power of Veto. Her advice, while simple is something I find other Houseguests have rarely put into action over the years. In her words:
Dee certainly put that plan in motion in the Big Brother house, and somehow managed to convince Yash Patel and Taylor Brown that it was better to save her over Angela Murray just weeks ago. Former legends of the game were baffled by the move, which may just speak to how rarely an obvious threat escapes eviction solely through conversations.
She continued, talking about the strategy she frequently employed to pull in people she wouldn't normally work with, and convince them to work with her just long enough to help her plans fall into place. The key, as she explained, is telling them anything they want to hear, even if it may not be entirely true. As she put it:
People who want to win Big Brother understand that lying is a part of the game, to the point where "bounce checks" became a quotable. Dee was pretty good at convincing others she was 100% ready to work in their best interests, even if she immediately stabbed them in the back the following week.
Dee maintained this was her greatest strategy for staying alive, and it's hard to argue with results. Honestly, she nearly outlasted Devens, and might have if only Drew Campbell hadn't spent all season seeing firsthand why you don't make a deal with her. Even so, one can never say never, and Big Brother was a place where Dee saw the light in what makes it one of the best reality shows:
Dee is now headed to the jury house, where she and the others will decide who will win between Devens, Drew, and Taylor Brown. She'll obviously be rooting for her former allies in The Crossovers, and I'll be interested to see in who she'd vote for if it came down to choosing between Devens or Drew.
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As for whether we'll ever see Dee play again, that's up to Big Brother. It's worth noting that she's played Survivor twice, and ratings were good for this season. If there's an all-star season that comes up in the future, I'd expect her to get a call.
Until then, we'll just enjoy Big Brother's remaining episodes on CBS, and the finale on October 1st. Tune in to see who wins, and who America voted as their favorite player this season.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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