Dee Valladares was finally evicted from the Big Brother house just ahead of the Final Three, which is much further along than I originally assumed she'd go. The Survivor 45 winner had a massive target on her back coming in, and after hearing her advice for future Houseguests on how to stay in the game, I can more easily see how she managed to make it so close to the end.

As the remaining Houseguests played Part 1 of the Final HOH competition, I had a chance to send questions to Dee ahead of her visit to the jury house. I had to ask if she had any secrets about how to stay in the game, as she had a couple of close calls even after Rick Devens saved her with his Diamond Power of Veto. Her advice, while simple is something I find other Houseguests have rarely put into action over the years. In her words:

Figure out the people that will be voting and who you need to talk to, and go talk your ass off. Say whatever you need to say to stay in the game, whether it's true or not. In my case, I did mean it, right? But you gotta make sure that you just never give up, you know, there will be moments that you feel as if your time has ended, but you cannot just accept it and just collapse. You have to figure it out. You have to figure out a way.

Dee certainly put that plan in motion in the Big Brother house, and somehow managed to convince Yash Patel and Taylor Brown that it was better to save her over Angela Murray just weeks ago. Former legends of the game were baffled by the move, which may just speak to how rarely an obvious threat escapes eviction solely through conversations.

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She continued, talking about the strategy she frequently employed to pull in people she wouldn't normally work with, and convince them to work with her just long enough to help her plans fall into place. The key, as she explained, is telling them anything they want to hear, even if it may not be entirely true. As she put it:

You always have to stay aware what value can you bring to the people who could save you and how do you approach them, and that, that's a very big thing on Big Brother. Because you also don't want to make them feel like you're approaching them because your life is in danger, which it is, but you want it to be authentic and genuine.

People who want to win Big Brother understand that lying is a part of the game, to the point where "bounce checks" became a quotable. Dee was pretty good at convincing others she was 100% ready to work in their best interests, even if she immediately stabbed them in the back the following week.

Dee maintained this was her greatest strategy for staying alive, and it's hard to argue with results. Honestly, she nearly outlasted Devens, and might have if only Drew Campbell hadn't spent all season seeing firsthand why you don't make a deal with her. Even so, one can never say never, and Big Brother was a place where Dee saw the light in what makes it one of the best reality shows:

You want them to believe no matter what, that you mean it. 'If you keep me in this game, I will X, Y, Z,' right? So, I would just say my big secret to getting out of the hot seat [is] figure it the hell out and do not conform to what will happen because it's Big Brother. Expect the unexpected. And I think that's when I realized, oh my goodness, anything can happen on Big Brother.

Dee is now headed to the jury house, where she and the others will decide who will win between Devens, Drew, and Taylor Brown. She'll obviously be rooting for her former allies in The Crossovers, and I'll be interested to see in who she'd vote for if it came down to choosing between Devens or Drew.

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As for whether we'll ever see Dee play again, that's up to Big Brother. It's worth noting that she's played Survivor twice, and ratings were good for this season. If there's an all-star season that comes up in the future, I'd expect her to get a call.

Until then, we'll just enjoy Big Brother's remaining episodes on CBS, and the finale on October 1st. Tune in to see who wins, and who America voted as their favorite player this season.