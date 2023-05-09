After Dominating SportsCenter Highlights, LSU's Angel Reese Is Going Viral Again For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Pics
LSU athlete Angel Reese has caused quite a stir lately, after having two moments on the court go viral this year amidst her team winning the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship. In January she served up a savage block during a game while trying to put her shoe back on, and her taunting of the University of Iowa’s star at the end of the title game had everybody weighing in on the roles gender and race play in our opinions of athletes. Now Reese can add a third moment to her banner year, as the LSU forward is going viral in her bikini pics for Sports Illustrated.
Angel Reese, aka Bayou Barbie, was a SportsCenter highlight reel regular during the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. However, she became a controversial figure, when she trolled Iowa guard Caitlin Clark — who is also known to taunt opposing players — by tapping her ring finger in the waning moments of their game to indicate that she was about to win the championship ring. Reese leaned into that shining moment when she posed for Sports Illustrated in an LSU-purple bikini. The magazine shared the photo on Instagram with the caption:
The LSU hoopster was named the Most Outstanding Player of the championship game, after recording her NCAA-record 34th double-double in the championship game against Iowa, which the Tigers won easily 102-85. The biggest takeaway from the game, however, was the response to Angel Reese waving her hand in front of her face in John Cena’s “You can’t see me” fashion — a move that many celebrated when done by Caitlin Clark — and pointing to her ring finger.
However, as the Sports Illustrated post pointed out, Reese refused to apologize for being herself, and in the press conference following LSU’s championship win, she told reporters:
The Tigers star showed that same confidence when talking to Sports Illustrated about what it was like to be asked to don a swimsuit for the magazine, saying:
Before going viral for her trash-talking and finger-tapping, Angel Reese began drawing national attention to herself and her Tigers team back in January, when — during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks, she delivered a huge block while in the process of trying to put her shoe back on. Check it out below:
It’s not hard to see how Bayou Barbie fits the sports magazine’s theme of empowering and inspirational women this year. Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi also rocked a bikini for Sports Illustrated recently, after clapping back against online body-shamers by proclaiming: “I have nipples!”
We love to see this body positivity, as well Angel Reese spreading a message of confidence for girls to embrace their true selves.
