Top Chef’s Padma Lakshmi Drops Underboob-Baring Bikini Pic After Clapping Back At Trolls: ‘I Have Nipples!’

On the screen, Padma Lakshmi is known as the fun-loving, NSFW meme-posting host of Top Chef . But as she enjoys the fine dining that the contestants have to offer, she’s also pretty no-nonsense, having to tell unlucky chefs to, “Pack your knives and go.” It turns out she's equally no-nonsense when it comes to the negative feedback she gets on social media, and after clapping back at online trolls who were offended by her nipples, Lakshmi made a strong statement in an underboob-baring gold bikini.

Padma Lakshmi isn’t afraid to show off her body , and that’s one reason that Sports Illustrated was proud to feature the Emmy winner as one of its 2023 swimsuit models. The Top Chef host absolutely glowed in a gold bikini pic Sports Illustrated shared on Instagram and she got a little cheeky kneeling in some water. She also captioned a second look at the picture with the amusing comment, "Good morning."

(Image credit: Padma Lakshmi Instagram Stories)

The gold coins that form the top of Padma Lakshmi’s bikini could rival the tortilla chip-sized micro-bikini offered by Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS line in terms of coverage, and I just love how confident Lakshmi is at 52 years old.

It’s hard to believe that she would have haters online, but she’s actually faced quite a bit of backlash for some of her posts. A recent snap of her “bath picnic” had people criticizing her about her content becoming “sexualized,” and wondering what her daughter thinks of her posting bathtub pics. Padma Lakshmi had a message for the naysayers, telling Page Six at the TIME 100 Gala:

I have boobs, I have nipples! So does every woman and man on the planet. I think we should just be a little more grown-up about it and also just accept that a woman’s body is beautiful and … not totally perfect and stuff and filtered and everything.

I love this message from the Top Chef host, promoting the idea that women shouldn’t be ashamed of their bodies. Padma Lakshmi, who has a 13-year-old daughter, has spoken out a number of times when confronted by people who criticize her in regards to her body. In 2020 she faced backlash for posting cooking videos while not wearing a bra during the COVID quarantine. (And let’s be real, nobody was wearing a bra when we were all stuck at home.)

The Top Chef host also clapped back earlier this year, when her daughter — while filming her mom cooking — jokingly put her hand up to “censor” Padma Lakshmi’s breasts. Lakshmi joked: “Censoring my boobs? You ate off those boobs for a good year and a half.” But people online took it seriously, accusing her of making her daughter feel uncomfortable . She said the haters can pack that negative attitude and go, responding:

First if [sic] all it’s a JOKE. And my daughter isn’t uncomfortable with me or my boobs or my posts, nor does she read these comments unless I show her because she isn’t on social media. It’s really not that serious folks.