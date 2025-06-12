Sabrina Carpenter Is On The Cover Of Rolling Stone Wearing Nothing But Tall Socks And Long Tresses

Sabrina Carpenter is well-known for her style, making vintage, old Hollywood looks feel fresh and sexy, and even inspiring the term “Brinacore” to describe it. She’s no stranger to lingerie and is often seen without pants. However, now she’s taken it one step further for the cover of Rolling Stone, as she bares it all in nothing but thigh-high lace stockings, with long, blonde curls cascading down her back.

The singer always earns an A+ for celebrity fashion, whether she’s on stage, walking the red carpet or flaunting her Short N’ Sweet style on magazine covers. Fans loved her look on the front of Vogue (and the way she used the magazine to avoid paparazzi), and now she’s dropping jaws on Rolling Stone, as the publication shared July/August 2025 cover to Instagram:

Where to even start with this look? For so few clothes actually being worn, there’s so much going on here. Sabrina Carpenter wears nothing but white sheer stockings, her heels strewn to the side as she kneels in front of a hookah, arms crossed over her bare chest. We’ve seen the blonde bombshell sport bangs and long curls, but never has her hair been this long, as she leans back, dropping her tresses all the way to the floor.

The artist is bare of all jewelry, and while I loved that she brought back the butt necklace, you wouldn’t even be able to see it here with all that hair. Fans could not get enough, dropping comments like:

She is EVERYTHING omg – karencesar_

not the Carpentussy just OUT??? – discowhoreslut

The Rapunzel we could have had ✨ – shenai.magic

If I looked like her I’d do the same because SLAAAAY – tina_r_loves

we entering in her stripped era and i’m so here for it – caique.ink

Love love love this colour pallet and the curls on her! 🔥 – loveaishab

🙌🙌🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥🔥 killing it! Owning it! Period. – brilchuvac

I just started thrashing my phone around in my mouth like a dog with a chew toy – nottresdan

Yeah, people are excited, to say the least.

Sabrina Carpenter’s style is often risqué and nearly always suggestive, as she performs on stage in lingerie and even gets fans in on suggesting new freaky positions to her song “Juno.” This isn’t a “betrayal” of her young fans, according to one PR expert, but rather an invitation for the kids who may have first seen her on the Disney Channel a decade ago (or even her very first role on Law & Order: SVU in 2011) to grow up alongside her.

The artist herself continues to grow following a recent couple of years that have seen her touring with Taylor Swift, walking the runway and getting into (and then out of) a public relationship with Barry Keoghan. I can’t wait to see how that’s all reflected in her music — and her fashion! — as she prepares to release her seventh studio album Man’s Best Friend later this summer.