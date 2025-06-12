Sabrina Carpenter Is On The Cover Of Rolling Stone Wearing Nothing But Tall Socks And Long Tresses
Baring it all.
Sabrina Carpenter is well-known for her style, making vintage, old Hollywood looks feel fresh and sexy, and even inspiring the term “Brinacore” to describe it. She’s no stranger to lingerie and is often seen without pants. However, now she’s taken it one step further for the cover of Rolling Stone, as she bares it all in nothing but thigh-high lace stockings, with long, blonde curls cascading down her back.
The singer always earns an A+ for celebrity fashion, whether she’s on stage, walking the red carpet or flaunting her Short N’ Sweet style on magazine covers. Fans loved her look on the front of Vogue (and the way she used the magazine to avoid paparazzi), and now she’s dropping jaws on Rolling Stone, as the publication shared July/August 2025 cover to Instagram:
A post shared by Rolling Stone (@rollingstone)
A photo posted by on
Where to even start with this look? For so few clothes actually being worn, there’s so much going on here. Sabrina Carpenter wears nothing but white sheer stockings, her heels strewn to the side as she kneels in front of a hookah, arms crossed over her bare chest. We’ve seen the blonde bombshell sport bangs and long curls, but never has her hair been this long, as she leans back, dropping her tresses all the way to the floor.
The artist is bare of all jewelry, and while I loved that she brought back the butt necklace, you wouldn’t even be able to see it here with all that hair. Fans could not get enough, dropping comments like:
- She is EVERYTHING omg – karencesar_
- not the Carpentussy just OUT??? – discowhoreslut
- The Rapunzel we could have had ✨ – shenai.magic
- If I looked like her I’d do the same because SLAAAAY – tina_r_loves
- we entering in her stripped era and i’m so here for it – caique.ink
- Love love love this colour pallet and the curls on her! 🔥 – loveaishab
- 🙌🙌🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥🔥 killing it! Owning it! Period. – brilchuvac
- I just started thrashing my phone around in my mouth like a dog with a chew toy – nottresdan
Yeah, people are excited, to say the least.
Sabrina Carpenter’s style is often risqué and nearly always suggestive, as she performs on stage in lingerie and even gets fans in on suggesting new freaky positions to her song “Juno.” This isn’t a “betrayal” of her young fans, according to one PR expert, but rather an invitation for the kids who may have first seen her on the Disney Channel a decade ago (or even her very first role on Law & Order: SVU in 2011) to grow up alongside her.
The artist herself continues to grow following a recent couple of years that have seen her touring with Taylor Swift, walking the runway and getting into (and then out of) a public relationship with Barry Keoghan. I can’t wait to see how that’s all reflected in her music — and her fashion! — as she prepares to release her seventh studio album Man’s Best Friend later this summer.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.