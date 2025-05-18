Britney Spears Rocked A Nightgown, Claimed Her Conservatorship Made Her Wear Layers And Layers For 20 Years

Oops, Britney Spears has done it again. The pop icon is back on social media, using her platform as a runway and a personal journal. Known for posting everything from nude bathtub selfies, slamming past relationships or spontaneous beach disrobes, Spears is no stranger to baring it all, both physically and emotionally. This time, she’s rocking a sheer nightgown and making a pointed claim: that her conservatorship forced her to wear “layers and layers” for over 20 years. It’s bold, personal, and, yes, fashion-forward.

In a new video posted to her Instagram, the "Stronger" singer is seen dancing in a lacy, semi-sheer nightgown paired with gloves, heels and a statement that’s turning heads for more than just the outfit. In the caption, Spears reflects on the last time she wore an “actual nightgown” in public, recalling a La Perla moment at a premiere with none other than Colin Farrell. Check out the post below:

In the video, the “Hit Me Baby, One More Time” singer dances in the revealing nighttime getup but, in the caption, she ponders, “I wonder why conservatorship had me wear three layers of tights for 20 years hmmm 🤔🤔🤔???” It’s a loaded statement, and fans have come to expect this blend of unfiltered honesty and deep-cut fashion history from Britney’s social media presence.

The pop icon, now more than three years out of the conservatorship that controlled her life for over a decade, has sought to reclaim her voice and image on her own terms, and this latest nightgown post continues that pattern.

While the clip shows the “Toxic” performer in her now-familiar at-home dance video zone, the comment about being forced to wear “three layers of tights” will undoubtedly hit especially hard for longtime followers of her legal saga. The conservatorship lasted from 2008 to 2021 and has been widely criticized for its reportedly strict control over the singer’s personal and professional affairs, even wardrobe decisions. And, while much of the conversation has centered on finances and freedom, this remark adds another, more intimate layer: what she could (and couldn’t) wear.

The post is so vintage Spears. It's straightforward, a bit confusing, but super confident. It’s part of a trend where she's looking back at her past to show just how much freedom she has now. When she brings up Colin Farrell (remember when they were spotted getting cozy in the early 2000s?), it brings a nostalgic vibe, especially since she calls their fling a “Brawl” in her best-selling memoir. Plus, her comments about the limits on her wardrobe shed light on the tight control she had over her image back then.

Since gaining her freedom following the “Free Britney Movement , ” Spears has been steadily reshaping her narrative and sharing personal anecdotes her way, which sometimes are a bit messy, raw and often cryptic or a bit disorienting. Remember when she dropped 13 Instagram posts in 2 days? Well, this latest sleepwear post is no exception.

We can only speculate about what has inspired Britney Spears’ latest post. However, if dancing in a nightgown makes her feel herself, I’m glad she's finding ways to empower herself and remain happy.