After Kaia Gerber's Nepo Baby Comments, Cindy Crawford's Son Opens Up About Mental Health Troubles And Raising Awareness

A ton of sons and daughters have come forward to open up about what it means to them to be a "nepo baby," and there’s a lot of answers going around. One of the more honest answers regarding the Hollywood conversation came last month from Kaia Gerber, the daughter of the iconic model Cindy Crawford , who said she “won’t deny” her privilege after getting into modeling and acting herself. Now, her brother Presley Gerber has added to the debate whilst also getting honest about his journey with mental health.

Presley Gerber is Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s eldest child. The 23-year-old has gone in the family business of modeling as well, having been signed by one of the most recognized agencies in its industry. While he was a guest on the Studio 22 Podcast , Gerber shared his own thoughts on being a nepo baby while talking about entrepreneurship:

Let's say I come out with a company, it's like Presley Gerber and Rande Gerber are launching a vodka or some shit... It could be looked at in different ways and that's just how it is when you come from a certain type of family. I mean, no doubt certain things are a blessing, bottom line is a blessing. There's definitely the negatives that come with everything that's in every family. But, as far as work-wise with my father, yeah, we have tons of things that we want to work on. We got tons of ideas we're both constantly ping-ponging off of each other.

And when it comes to his ideas to get into business, Presley Gerber shared that he’s really passionate about using his platform and privilege in the realm of mental health due to his own experiences. In his words:

For me, having struggled with mental health, depression, and some other things that come along with that, I think that whether I help one person or a hundred people get out of that place that I was in at one point of my life, that's all I need to do. I've definitely had a lot of experiences. I've had a lot of deep dives, a lot of vacations, and a lot of time to look into myself and learn about myself with therapists and just through my life. I learn from other people's mistakes. Well, I try to. I like to make them myself and then learn the hard way.

As Presley Gerber shared, he’s really passionate about pursuing a venture related to mental health because he’s struggled with it himself over the years. He called dealing with his struggles, notably depression, a “24/7 job” that he hopes he can help others with. Gerber didn’t get into too many details about everything he went through, but shared his interest to perhaps pass on the things he’s learned over the years regarding overcoming those struggles. He said he hopes he can use his knowledge to “have made the mistakes for some other people” so they don’t have to have the same experiences.

It’s a noble goal from the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber during a recent chat when he spoke about working with his father, who is a businessman along with a former model. We’re excited to see how Presley Gerber may use his resources to raise awareness and perhaps help others with mental health struggles.

All the while, the nepo baby topic isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. Recently, the son of Sean Penn and Robin Wright spoke to being the child of two famous actors, while Susan Sarandon’s daughter likened growing up in the spotlight to a “circus” and Ben Stiller’s nepo baby status was made fun of during a 2023 Super Bowl ad with Steve Martin .