The Pretty Little Liars Cast And Creator Are Down For A Reunion, And I’m Specifically Here For Troian Bellisario’s Idea

It may be hard to believe, but June marks 15 years since “A” first started terrorizing Aria, Hanna, Spencer, Emily, and later, Ali. Even though the teens pretty much ruined everything with their decisions, Pretty Little Liars remains one of the best teen dramas that is streaming. And it had a reboot on Max that lasted for two seasons before being unfortunately canceled. Now, the cast and creator have shared their thoughts on a reunion, and I am loving their ideas, but I'm specifically here for Troian Bellisario’s.

PLL ran for seven seasons on ABC Family/Freeform, spawning a short-lived spinoff during its run, Ravenswood. After PLL ended, it came back as another spinoff, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, which was also short-lived. That show saw Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish reprising their roles as Alison DiLaurentis and Mona Vanderwaal, but it only left fans wanting more.

Now, Bellisario, who played Spencer Hastings, has shared a pretty great idea for bringing back the original characters for a project, telling The Hollywood Reporter why now is the perfect time for it to happen:

It would need to be a film because I don’t think it could sustain another season. But definitely, it would be really cool to see what’s going on with these characters. We love them so much. They were in our lives for seven years, and now they’ve been out of our lives for seven years. So it’s the perfect time to see where they are.

A film would definitely make more sense than a new season. It would give the cast the opportunity to continue to do other projects and not be tied down for another nine months or so. However, it would also give fans just enough time to see where all these characters are and what they’ve been doing since finally escaping A and A.D.’s clutches.

That being said, Bellisario is not the only one with ideas. Some of the Pretty Little Liars cast and its creator, I. Marlene King, spoke to THR in honor of PLL’s anniversary. King admitted they “always kick it around” when it comes to a potential reunion and have discussed doing a movie or 10 episodes.

Shay Mitchell, who portrayed Emily Fields, shared she thinks there could be something where they “all get back together and do something fun” like Sex and the City did with And Just Like That… I also think this would be a good way to see what the characters are up to in a new and different way.

Max: Save Up To $41 On Annual Plans

HBO Max has everything from Game of Thrones to Pretty Little Liars. You can access it all too with a subscription. If you know you'll keep it around, you can save money too by purchasing an annual plan. However, if you want to go, monthly subscriptions start at $9.99.

Meanwhile, Ashley Benson has an idea for a storyline, suggesting that her character, Hanna Marin, could “finally be ‘A!’” You can’t have Pretty Little Liars without “A,” and having it be Hanna would be intriguing. Or perhaps Lucy Hale’s Aria could be the culprit since there was a time fans thought that was truly the case. Whatever happens, Tyler Blackburn, who played Caleb Rivers, wants it to be PG-13, pointing out that he thinks the show “could be really badass if it was not on a family network.” Having it be more intense would be pretty entertaining.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As a Day 1 PLL fan, I would love nothing more than to see the show come back, whether it be darker, lighter, a film or another season. For now, though, we’ll just have to settle for watching the original series with a Max subscription.