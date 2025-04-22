Frankie Muniz Is Returning To Theaters, But Gets Real About Mental Health Issues Online

Though we’ve seen Frankie Muniz in a smattering of titles over the years post the 2000 Fox family sitcom, this year will be different. Muniz has at least three appearances set between the 2025 movie guide and the 2025 TV schedule , including the Malcolm in the Middle reboot . But with the wild and hectic Hollywood schedule, paired with his continuing success as a pro NASCAR driver, the former child star has been open about how he balances his acting and race car careers . With the new ground, he hasn’t shied away from opening up online about the stressors that come with the territory.

Mental health issues for many, including public figures, have become less stigmatized and therefore discussed more openly. Whether it’s sharing personal struggles, advocating for more resources and ways of communication, to creating safer environments in even more spaces (online included). The Agent Cody Banks star has been known for his candidness online, regularly sharing a whole range of personal details of his life. The double-titled 39-year-old took to his X account to note that his mental and emotional well-being were at new lows, in his words:

If I'm being 100% honest... Mentally/emotionally I may be at a new low. Just wanted to say it out loud.April 21, 2025

Frankie Muniz sharing that vulnerable look into his current state is highly admirable. While I don’t know the entirety of what his life is like currently, I’m assuming a decent part of it has to deal with his multiple obligations to jobs. I can’t imagine working on various sets and then commuting to a different city for a race every week or so. Big props to the Big Fat Liar star or having the passion and interest to put himself into both for the time being. It doesn’t hurt to have peers like Bryan Cranston, who has continued to keep tabs on Muniz .

The racer and actor’s post had fans, other celebs and even strangers show up in the comment section to support his endeavors and cheer him on during this difficult time.

I know it sounds trite, but hang in there. This too shall pass. - @MicheleGehring

Pulling for you Frankie! Hang tough! - @garyh854

I don’t know who you are but life can get to us all you’re not alone. Sometimes we just don’t feel like we’re good enough. But you Are. Trust me - @v_ambiguous

Been there, it will fade and make the highs feel that much better. - @MrBeast

The good news is, you're man enough to admit it, now, it's time to take care of yourself. You're not alone. - @FortefyreGaming

It’s great to see that, regardless of Muniz’s status and success, many people are showing up for him at this low point. Many prior child stars are prone to mental health issues, with many varying outcomes, and I’m sure we all have a few names we're currently thinking of.

The important thing with this Hollywood vet, even though we don’t know all that’s going on, it’s reassuring to see him vocalize his struggles. The My Dog Skip star has always been intentional about his choices, though; it’s why he hit pause on acting post MITM (he wanted to experience life outside of a set) and why he loves the clear-cut nature of NASCAR over acting.

Hopefully, Muniz continues to be comfortable and proactive in advocating for his mental health issues and takes a well-deserved break when he can. He should also know that many of us are rooting for him at CinemaBlend, and we’ll have our Disney+ account s ready for the beloved revival of Malcolm in the Middle.